Friday , 27 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Switching loyalties: 120 domestic activists join PPP

Switching loyalties: 120 domestic activists join PPP

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 27, 2017 In Sports 0
Switching loyalties: 120 domestic activists join PPP
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: Around 120 domestic activists and internal leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto jumped boat on Friday to join a statute Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

They announced their connection with PPP during a press discussion during CM House in a participation of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP Sindh section boss Nisar Khuhro. Among others who assimilated PPP embody Pir Sajjad Jan Sarhandi, PML-F vice-president, Amir Abdi, former confidant to a arch minister, former MPA Raees Muzaffar Ali Leghari (all of whom belonged to PML-F) and Agha Shamshad Ali of PML-N.

CM pronounced that people are fasten his celebration since of a recognition among a masses, criticising PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for formulating a disaster in a National Assembly on Thursday.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

The barriers go up
Negligence: Four policemen dismissed 
Switching loyalties: 120 domestic activists join PPP
CPI gets mauled by Panama Papers
A healthy batch exchange
District-Wide Action: Criminals arrested during several raids  
Raid In Lyari: Huge cache of weapons seized 
India’s tip justice says no to inhabitant anathema on cow slaughter
PEMRA issues show-cause notice to Bol News for airing Amir Liaquat show
Kung Fu Yoga to spearhead import of Chinese films in Pakistan
German announcement reveals some-more papers joining Maryam Nawaz to London flats
ICC rankings: Babar Azam breaks into ODI tip 10

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions