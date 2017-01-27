Friday , 27 January 2017
The Azhar Ali dilemma

January 27, 2017
The Azhar Ali dilemma
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Azhar Ali. PHOTO: AFP

Azhar Ali. PHOTO: AFP

To mislay Pakistan ODI captain Azhar Ali from a lead purpose or not is a doubt that is boggling everyone’s mind after a new 4-1 detriment to Australia Down Under in a 50-over contests.

The total view of a fans and a cricket pundits and a Pakistan Cricket Board is that Azhar, who grown underneath a shade of Test captain Misbahul Haq, is not suitable for a pursuit since of his defensive mind-set — in an age where corruption in ODI cricket is deliberate to be a best defence.

A really few people, during this indicate in time, will behind Azhar to be defended on a post and they are not wrong if we cruise 31-year-old’s record as a personality of a 50-over side. He has captained a side in 31 ODIs — 12 wins and 18 defeats — starting from a debate of Bangladesh in Apr 2015. The group was, for a initial time in their history, whitewashed by a hosts 3-0, notwithstanding him scoring a century (101) in a final ODI.

He afterwards led a side to a 2-0 win in a three-match array opposite Zimbabwe during their famous debate to Pakistan. The feat was followed by a 3-2 win on a debate of Sri Lanka. Then came a Zimbabwe debate where Pakistan won a array 2-1 though not with ease.

A 3-1 detriment to England in a UAE followed, New Zealand hosted Pakistan to kick them 2-0, Pakistan toured England and mislaid 4-1. A breather came when Babar Azam-inspired ODI side kick West Indies 3-0 in UAE but, after that, Australia again busted a uncover for Azhar.

The PCB, now, has a tough preference to make. They are proposing, as sources quote, wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed to reinstate Azhar. But Pakistan debate West Indies in Apr in a array that can move them down from their protected eighth position in ODIs — a mark that guarantees Pakistan’s approach gift into a ODI World Cup. So, would it be right to give Sarfraz his initial go during captaincy in such a break array or will a PCB give Azhar one final possibility to infer himself?

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.

