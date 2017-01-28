Longstanding dispute: Indian hardship won’t relieve cries for freedom

Saturday , 28 January 2017
ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris would not accept any choice other than leisure from Indian confinement while a general tellurian rights organisations’  overpower on a atrocities in a doubtful Himalayan domain was tantamount to rapist negligence.

This was settled by a Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir on Friday while vocalization to APP.

“India should realize that notwithstanding a suppressive and rough strategy to relieve a ongoing inland leisure transformation of Kashmiris, it would not achieve in a objective,” he said.

He combined that a overpower of general tellurian rights organisations and a United Nations on a atrocities perpetrated by Indian army opposite trusting people in assigned Kashmir was a rapist negligence.

Qadir called on new UN Secretary General Antinio Guterres and his administration to play their purpose for a pacific fortitude to a Kashmir emanate in suitability with a universe body’s resolutions.

Remarking during a opinion of a UN towards a unabated assault in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Qadir regretted that a general village had adopted a discriminatory opinion towards a issue.

“The United Nations and Western states helped a people of East Timor to achieve leisure while they are gripping silent on Kashmir notwithstanding many resolutions upheld by a UN Security Council, that showed their double standards,” he added.

“The Kashmiris were sacrificing their lives in their onslaught for attaining their right to self-determination and it would not be probable for India to keep them subjugated,” he added.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.

