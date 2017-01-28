Saturday , 28 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Absence from office: Biometric assemblage demanded in Torghar supervision offices

Absence from office: Biometric assemblage demanded in Torghar supervision offices

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 28, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Absence from office: Biometric assemblage demanded in Torghar supervision offices
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

MANSEHRA: Residents of Torghar have demanded that a provincial supervision deliver biometric assemblage systems in all a supervision offices in a district due to a bad assemblage annals of supervision servants.

According to a matter released by tellurian rights romantic Zahid Khan and amicable workman Naseeb Roz Khan, supervision servants posted in opposite offices are unmotivated with a predicament of a adults they work for and are formulating problems in slight executive work by unwell to uncover adult during their offices with any regularity.

Khan forked out that officers and their subordinates in opposite departments are paid for operative 6 days a week, though they mostly leave a district on Wednesday or Thursday morning and suffer a three-day weekend.

He forked out that on Thursday morning, during a revisit to a district secretariat, he found a offices of a district health officer (DHO), land income officers, partner commissioner, a Nadra office, and a district nazim’s bureau closed.

People entrance from distant off areas strech Judba, a district domicile of Torghar, for any central business have to lapse dull handed when a endangered officers are out of office. He pronounced that truancy has turn a norm.

Naseeb Roz Khan has demanded that a provincial supervision deliver biometric assemblage systems for all officers and staff on a settlement of a preparation department, differently they would continue to rubbish time and resources of their departments and a residents of Torghar.

Meanwhile, when approached for comment, Torghar Deputy Commissioner Pervez Khan pronounced a chair of a partner commissioner was empty and a additional partner commissioner (AAC) was given behaving charge. He pronounced a AAC and a DHO were in Peshawar for a meeting.

He dispelled a sense that supervision officers and their staff were usually putting in 3 or 4 days a week. He pronounced that given he recently insincere assign as DC, he was creation efforts to safeguard a assemblage of all staff during supervision offices in a district.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Enhancing connectivity: Pakistan’s initial internet sell opens during HEC
Child assaulted: Minor child raped, think sent on remand
Absence from office: Biometric assemblage demanded in Torghar supervision offices
Gas leakage: Five harmed in blast, one passed in roof collapse
Double taxation: Senate row wants tripartite sit-down
Longstanding dispute: Indian hardship won’t relieve cries for freedom
Tributes paid: Tabla conductor Shoukat Hussain remembered
Worth millions: AGP reports over payments in Lahore Metro Bus project
No-show: K-P gives cold shoulder to visiting senators
Excess payment: Nepra promises to strengthen Karachi energy consumers
Being anti (Pakistan)
The Azhar Ali dilemma

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions