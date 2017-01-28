Saturday , 28 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » No-show: K-P gives cold shoulder to visiting senators

No-show: K-P gives cold shoulder to visiting senators

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 28, 2017 In Sports 0
No-show: K-P gives cold shoulder to visiting senators
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PESHAWAR: The PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa supervision on Friday did not compensate any courtesy to a Senate’s organic cupboard for decentralisation that visited K-P  to plead a doing of a 18th Amendment.

“Neither Chief Minister Pervez Khattak nor any member of his cupboard showed adult in a assembly with a cupboard members that was hold during a arch secretary’s office,” cupboard authority Kabir Ahmad Muhammad Shahi told a media after a meeting.

Kabir and his cupboard members, including PPP Senator Sassui Palijo, criticised a K-P supervision for ignoring a cupboard members that were on a two-day revisit to a province.

“We are here to listen to a province’s problems. It is a forum for we to lift your problems, though nothing of a ministers have worried to uncover up,” Kabir said.

He pronounced a committee had visited Balochistan and Sindh before entrance to K-P and perceived a good response there.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Gas leakage: Five harmed in blast, one passed in roof collapse
Double taxation: Senate row wants tripartite sit-down
Longstanding dispute: Indian hardship won’t relieve cries for freedom
Tributes paid: Tabla conductor Shoukat Hussain remembered
Worth millions: AGP reports over payments in Lahore Metro Bus project
No-show: K-P gives cold shoulder to visiting senators
Excess payment: Nepra promises to strengthen Karachi energy consumers
Being anti (Pakistan)
The Azhar Ali dilemma
Trump, Mexican personality pronounce by phone amid rift
The barriers go up
Negligence: Four policemen dismissed 

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions