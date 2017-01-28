PESHAWAR: The PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa supervision on Friday did not compensate any courtesy to a Senate’s organic cupboard for decentralisation that visited K-P to plead a doing of a 18th Amendment.
“Neither Chief Minister Pervez Khattak nor any member of his cupboard showed adult in a assembly with a cupboard members that was hold during a arch secretary’s office,” cupboard authority Kabir Ahmad Muhammad Shahi told a media after a meeting.
Kabir and his cupboard members, including PPP Senator Sassui Palijo, criticised a K-P supervision for ignoring a cupboard members that were on a two-day revisit to a province.
“We are here to listen to a province’s problems. It is a forum for we to lift your problems, though nothing of a ministers have worried to uncover up,” Kabir said.
He pronounced a committee had visited Balochistan and Sindh before entrance to K-P and perceived a good response there.
No-show: K-P gives cold shoulder to visiting senators
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.
