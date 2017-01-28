Saturday , 28 January 2017
Double taxation: Senate row wants tripartite sit-down

Double taxation: Senate row wants tripartite sit-down
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance Friday destined a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to assemble a assembly with a Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Council and a Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Council to solve double taxation issues in a dual states.

The cabinet met in Islamabad with Senator Saleem Mandviwala in a chair on Friday and discussed opposite a series of issues including double taxation in AJK and G-B.

FBR Member Rahamatullah Wazir sensitive a cabinet that AJK and G-B were collecting taxes in line with their particular councils and were not deliberation a FBR list of active taxpayers.

The cabinet was sensitive that companies handling in these areas were also forced to compensate double taxes as taxation filers listed in FBR annals were “treated as non-filers in AJK and G-B”.

The cabinet destined them solve a emanate in sequence to equivocate double taxation.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.

