Child assaulted: Minor child raped, think sent on remand

Child assaulted: Minor child raped, think sent on remand
MANSEHRA: A male suspected of raping a teenager child was arrested and sent on two-day earthy remand by a internal court, military officials pronounced on Friday.

The city military pronounced that T*, 8, of Sufaida Village was personification outward his residence on Thursday when AJ*, a proprietor of Allai Tehsil in Battagram District, dragged him into some circuitously underbrush and raped him.

The think fled from a scene, withdrawal a child unconscious.

After some time, some neighbours saw a child and sensitive his family. When a child regained consciousness, he pronounced AJ* had raped him.

The corruption was reliable in a medical hearing news of a victim, a military added. The indicted was arrested while attempting to rush from a encampment and was constructed before a legal magistrate, who sent him on earthy remand for dual days for serve interrogation.

*NAMES WITHHELD TO PROTECT IDENTITY

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.

