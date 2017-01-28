Worth millions: AGP reports over payments in Lahore Metro Bus project

LAHORE: The Auditor General of Pakistan has unearthed overpayments and waste of millions of rupees in a construction of a Lahore Metro Bus plan that was finished in Feb 2013.
The review news done accessible to The Express Tribune shows overpayments of Rs318.68 million, including Rs86.32 million on comment of a additional work rate of pre-mixed carpeting; Rs72.09 million on unfit pre-heating charges; Rs39.84 million due to unfit remuneration of aspect digest and finishing; Rs32.11 million for non-deduction cost of reduction used bitumen.
Moreover, a news says Rs28.97 million additional remuneration was done to contractors on comment of aloft rates than accessible underneath a revised estimate; Rs20.05 million due to non-deduction of remission offering by a contractor; Rs15.42 million additional volume was paid due to a sustenance of aloft rates of use tax; Rs12.23 million overpayment was done due to a focus of a improper lax factor; Rs10.76 million due to aloft rates of carriage than a news rate; and Rs0.86 million were squandered by profitable undue financial advantage to a contractor.
The news also finds irregularities to a balance of Rs1.55 billion in a buying and agreement supervision since a supervision did not get capitulation from Ecnec (the Executive Committee of a National Economic Council).
The review commentary uncover strange execution of a project. It finds non-production of a record for Rs976.65 million and Rs317.88 million overpayments due to a improper rate analysis.
In addition, Rs163.59 million were paid in strange buying and non-reduction in a rate of below-specification escalators; Rs46.01 million detriment was incurred on a sustenance of import duties and taxes on internal items; noncompliance of a arch minister’s upkeep duration for Rs38.08 million; and Rs9.49 million for non-recovery of occupancy cost of a bureau approval.
It also finds Rs121.45 million overpayments and waste in a construction and works, including Rs41.10 million due to improper RCC rates; Rs35.28 million due to a non-utilisation of retrieved material; Rs23.39 million on comment of improper work rates; Rs16.32 million due to improper rate of paint; Rs4.08 million due to additional overheads in a rate analysis; and Rs1.28 million were mislaid due to aloft rates in technical authorised guess than PC-1.
The Directorate General Audit Works (provincial), Lahore, conducted a review of a project: “Construction of Metro Bus Transit System for Ferozepur Road (Corridor-I), Lahore”, during May 2013.
The news points out: “The supervision did not lift out a initial Environmental Examination and Environmental Impact Assessment as compulsory underneath a Pakistan Environmental Protection Act-1997, notwithstanding a sustenance in a PC-1.”
“During construction work, a contractors used parks during several places underneath a Parks and Horticulture Authority for a construction of girders and slabs and transfer element carrying an inauspicious impact on a environment,” a news states.
“The supervision conjunction prepared a PC-IV plan analysis nor conducted review of a project, hence a socioeconomic advantages could not be evaluated,” it added.
The news indicates that irregularities were mostly due possibly to diseased technical, supervisory and financial controls or bad agreement management.
The news suggests that a volume paid to contractors on comment of taxes, not germane or paid in excess, should be recovered from them.
It also recommends disciplinary movement opposite officers on comment of non-production of record to review and compulsory directions should be released in this regard.
The intrigue was saved in Apr 2012 by a provincial supervision with an authorized PC-1 cost of Rs30,824.79 million and a execution duration of one year.
In light of Rule 8 of a second news of a Delegation of Financial Powers Rules, 2006, Ecnec is a final commendatory management for any provincial plan costing some-more than Rs10,000 million.
However, this project, that differently compulsory Ecnec approval, was separate into 9 packages (I to IX) and any package was got authorized alone from a PDWP to equivocate capitulation from Ecnec.
The plan was finished in 11 months in Feb 2013 with a sum output of Rs29.896 million (including a cost of land, Rs26.620 billion; construction cost, Rs23.617 billion; and other costs, Rs 3.617 billion) opposite a revised PC-1 cost of Rs30.564 billion.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.
