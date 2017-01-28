Saturday , 28 January 2017
Gas leakage: Five harmed in blast, one passed in roof collapse

Gas leakage: Five harmed in blast, one passed in roof collapse
ISLAMABAD: Five people were harmed in an blast caused by gas trickle in a residence in PWD cluster on early Friday morning.

Police pronounced a blast occurred when a family member illuminated a match, causing injuries to a residents and repairs to a house.

The harmed were identified as Ali Rizvi, 45, Lubna, 37, Hameeda Rizvi, 70, Kashif, 26, and Sana, 20. They were taken to sanatorium with teenager injuries. However, military pronounced a residence had been badly shop-worn by a explosion.

Last week, 3 people suffered a identical predestine when a cylinder blew adult in a residence nearby Chatha Bakhtawar.

Moreover, on Jan 20, a blast due to gas steam killed during slightest 3 people and harmed another 3 in a residence in PWD Colony

Meanwhile, complicated rainfall in Rawalpindi caused a roof of a mud-house to fall nearby Moti Mahal Chowk in a early hours of Friday murdering during slightest one man.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.

