Saturday , 28 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » Tributes paid: Tabla conductor Shoukat Hussain remembered

Tributes paid: Tabla conductor Shoukat Hussain remembered

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 28, 2017 In International 0
Tributes paid: Tabla conductor Shoukat Hussain remembered
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Artists perform during Lok Virsa in memory of Mian Shoukat Hussain. PHOTO: EXPRESSArtists perform during Lok Virsa in memory of Mian Shoukat Hussain. PHOTO: EXPRESS

Artists perform during Lok Virsa in memory of Mian Shoukat Hussain. PHOTO: EXPRESS

Disciples of famed tabla conductor Mian Shoukat Hussain gave a mesmerising opening late on Thursday to compensate reverence to their teacher.

A never-seen-before video talk of a conductor was also screened.

In a reverence rite organized during a Lok Virsa to compensate loyalty to a maestro, Mohammad Ajmal,Ijaz Hussain Jaji and Mani  – all disciples of Hussain played a table. Ustad Salamat Ali upheld them with his dictatorial singing.

Earlier, Dr Fozia Saeed, a executive executive of Lok Virsa, pronounced that it was required to remember Hussain for his grant to personification a tabla.

She combined that distinct his father, who was a good famous singer, Hussain chose an instrument and valid his eagerness in it.

“Even yet Hussain is not among us though his participation in Lok Virsa would always be remembered.”

On a arise a video featuring an talk of Hussain was also screened.

University of Punjab Music dialect conduct Asrar Hussain Chishti gave a brief harangue on a life of Hussain. He combined that such was a poise of a tabla actor that it warranted him a honour of opening award.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Gas leakage: Five harmed in blast, one passed in roof collapse
Double taxation: Senate row wants tripartite sit-down
Longstanding dispute: Indian hardship won’t relieve cries for freedom
Tributes paid: Tabla conductor Shoukat Hussain remembered
Worth millions: AGP reports over payments in Lahore Metro Bus project
No-show: K-P gives cold shoulder to visiting senators
Excess payment: Nepra promises to strengthen Karachi energy consumers
Being anti (Pakistan)
The Azhar Ali dilemma
Trump, Mexican personality pronounce by phone amid rift
The barriers go up
Negligence: Four policemen dismissed 

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions