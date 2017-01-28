Artists perform during Lok Virsa in memory of Mian Shoukat Hussain. PHOTO: EXPRESS
Disciples of famed tabla conductor Mian Shoukat Hussain gave a mesmerising opening late on Thursday to compensate reverence to their teacher.
A never-seen-before video talk of a conductor was also screened.
In a reverence rite organized during a Lok Virsa to compensate loyalty to a maestro, Mohammad Ajmal,Ijaz Hussain Jaji and Mani – all disciples of Hussain played a table. Ustad Salamat Ali upheld them with his dictatorial singing.
Earlier, Dr Fozia Saeed, a executive executive of Lok Virsa, pronounced that it was required to remember Hussain for his grant to personification a tabla.
She combined that distinct his father, who was a good famous singer, Hussain chose an instrument and valid his eagerness in it.
“Even yet Hussain is not among us though his participation in Lok Virsa would always be remembered.”
On a arise a video featuring an talk of Hussain was also screened.
University of Punjab Music dialect conduct Asrar Hussain Chishti gave a brief harangue on a life of Hussain. He combined that such was a poise of a tabla actor that it warranted him a honour of opening award.
Tributes paid: Tabla conductor Shoukat Hussain remembered
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.
