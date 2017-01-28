PEMRA issues uncover means notice to Bol for defying orders

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday released a uncover means notice to Bol News for defying a anathema on anchor Amir Liaquat and his programme ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’.
The media watchdog had on Thursday imposed ‘with immediate’ a anathema on a anchor and his programme for delivering hatred speech.
“Aamir Liaquat not usually hosted a pronounced programme though also seemed in a promo on a TV shade a same day orders were released and conveyed to a Bol News management,” Pemra pronounced in a matter released a day after a ban.
It released a uncover means notice to a channel, directing it to “explain since it unsuccessful to approve with Pemra’s orders of commanding finish anathema on a anchor [Amir], his TV programme and on his promos with evident effect. “
The watchdog termed a channel’s preference to telecast a programme ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’ and concede Amir to horde it ‘blatant and counsel violation’ of a breach orders. “Later, a programme was re-telecast by a TV government again in defilement of a Pemra orders,” a media regulator said.
It termed a pierce on Bol News management’s partial “willful rebuttal of a orders of a authority, that is a cognizable corruption underneath Sections 29, 30, 33 and 34 of Pemra Ordinance, 2002 as nice by a Pemra (Amendment) Act, 2007.”
Pemra has destined Bol News to respond to a uncover means notice within 7 days.
PBA seeks FIR opposite Bol management
The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) on Friday submitted an focus to Islamabad Police seeking registration of a rapist box opposite Bol TV Network CEO Shoaib Sheikh and Amir Liaqat for ‘spreading hatred and creation antagonistic statements’ opposite PBA members.
The focus was submitted to Kohsar military on Friday. The police, however, pronounced that a focus would be forwarded to a authorised bend of a military for their opinion and recommendation on a issue.
“Bol TV Network is not a member channel of a complainant [PBA] and has been swelling hatred and antagonistic statements about a member channels and their government and workers,” a focus reads. It says that Sheikh apparently grown passion opposite PBA members since they unprotected his feign grade scam. The focus also says that Aamir Liaqat was deliberately inciting assault opposite PBA members
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.
