Can Pakistan’s Tapmad TV give Netflix, iflix run for their money?

KARACHI: Thursday night noted a launch of Tapmad TV, a new approach to entrance different collection of party options accessible on a go. Many celebrities including Mahira Khan, Ayesha Omar and Sikander Rizvi attended a high-profile launch hold during Alliance Francaise.
Tapmad TV is a new further to a marketplace that is already common by a likes of Netflix and Malaysia-based iflix. Addressing a attendees, Tapmad TV CEO Yassir Pasha said, “We trust a destiny of TV is apps. And I’m unapproachable to contend this app has been grown by Pakistanis in Pakistan.”
Available on a web and as an app, Tapmad TV has a collection of 140 internal and general channels, as good as a video-on-demand territory comprising Pakistani, Indian and English dramas and Bollywood films. Pasha mentioned that a app also facilities a DVR option. “If a viewers missed a show, they can download and replay it within 7 days,” he shared.
Only 3 months after a launch, a app has managed to get one million intent users. Pasha pronounced a suspicion is to strech dual million users in a subsequent 3 months. “So far, people have consumed over one million mins of calm on Tapmad TV’s web and app together and that too but carrying a grave launch.”
He combined that a streaming height offers HD peculiarity during low bandwidth, creation it useful for everyone, even those with delayed internet connections. The prolongation of a app is an HDTV box, that can be connected with a TV or any other device. What creates Tapmad TV a viable choice is a low cost. After a one-month trial, a app and web services usually cost Rs15 per week and can be paid around phone credit. As for a HDTV box, it’s Rs250 per month.
As for Pakistani films, there are nothing accessible so far. Tapmad is still in talks with a film-makers to move internal films on their network. Sharing a destiny skeleton and calm curation plan of a product, Pasha suggested that Tapmad is going to be a central streaming partner of Quetta Gladiators in HBL Pakistan Super League 2017.
Moreover, Nadeem Hussain, a owner of Tapmad’s partner, Planet N, common a story about how he came on house with a project. “I met Yassir by a friend. When he came to representation his suspicion to me, we suspicion we had never seen a some-more shaken chairman in my life. But 5 mins into a presentation, we had done adult my mind to deposit in it,” he said.
Apart from Tapmad, Hussain combined that they are formulation to launch another app, that would assistance users take mini loans in underneath one notation by their phones. “You can get credit and mini loans in underneath a notation regulating your online presence. No income slips and papers required. You can use it to compensate bills or whatever we want.”
After a app launch, poser performer Shaheer Khan came on theatre to jolt a throng with his mind-reading tactics. Using a horde Omar and other volunteers, he entertained a fans. Jimmy Khan finished a eventuality after crooning utterly a few numbers, including his Coke Studio lane Nadiya.
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.
Can Pakistan’s Tapmad TV give Netflix, iflix run for their money?
Ayesha Omer attends Tapmad TV launch. PHOTO: FILE
KARACHI: Thursday night noted a launch of Tapmad TV, a new approach to entrance different collection of party options accessible on a go. Many celebrities including Mahira Khan, Ayesha Omar and Sikander Rizvi attended a high-profile launch hold during Alliance Francaise.
Tapmad TV is a new further to a marketplace that is already common by a likes of Netflix and Malaysia-based iflix. Addressing a attendees, Tapmad TV CEO Yassir Pasha said, “We trust a destiny of TV is apps. And I’m unapproachable to contend this app has been grown by Pakistanis in Pakistan.”
Move over Netflix, there is a new ‘flix’ in town
Available on a web and as an app, Tapmad TV has a collection of 140 internal and general channels, as good as a video-on-demand territory comprising Pakistani, Indian and English dramas and Bollywood films. Pasha mentioned that a app also facilities a DVR option. “If a viewers missed a show, they can download and replay it within 7 days,” he shared.
Only 3 months after a launch, a app has managed to get one million intent users. Pasha pronounced a suspicion is to strech dual million users in a subsequent 3 months. “So far, people have consumed over one million mins of calm on Tapmad TV’s web and app together and that too but carrying a grave launch.”
He combined that a streaming height offers HD peculiarity during low bandwidth, creation it useful for everyone, even those with delayed internet connections. The prolongation of a app is an HDTV box, that can be connected with a TV or any other device. What creates Tapmad TV a viable choice is a low cost. After a one-month trial, a app and web services usually cost Rs15 per week and can be paid around phone credit. As for a HDTV box, it’s Rs250 per month.
iflix pledges to foster internal calm during Pakistan launch
As for Pakistani films, there are nothing accessible so far. Tapmad is still in talks with a film-makers to move internal films on their network. Sharing a destiny skeleton and calm curation plan of a product, Pasha suggested that Tapmad is going to be a central streaming partner of Quetta Gladiators in HBL Pakistan Super League 2017.
Moreover, Nadeem Hussain, a owner of Tapmad’s partner, Planet N, common a story about how he came on house with a project. “I met Yassir by a friend. When he came to representation his suspicion to me, we suspicion we had never seen a some-more shaken chairman in my life. But 5 mins into a presentation, we had done adult my mind to deposit in it,” he said.
Apart from Tapmad, Hussain combined that they are formulation to launch another app, that would assistance users take mini loans in underneath one notation by their phones. “You can get credit and mini loans in underneath a notation regulating your online presence. No income slips and papers required. You can use it to compensate bills or whatever we want.”
After a app launch, poser performer Shaheer Khan came on theatre to jolt a throng with his mind-reading tactics. Using a horde Omar and other volunteers, he entertained a fans. Jimmy Khan finished a eventuality after crooning utterly a few numbers, including his Coke Studio lane Nadiya.
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
COAS approves couple deployment for census
January 28, 2017
Child assaulted: Minor child raped, think sent ...
January 28, 2017
Double taxation: Senate row wants tripartite sit-down
January 28, 2017
No-show: K-P gives cold shoulder to visiting ...
January 28, 2017