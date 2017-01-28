Saturday , 28 January 2017
David Bowie appears on British postage stamps

David Bowie appears on British postage stamps
David Bowie is to seem on a operation of British postage stamps as a reverence to a musician who died final year, a postal use has announced, reported Reuters.

“This is a initial time Royal Mail has dedicated an whole stamp emanate to an particular song artist or informative figure,” a association pronounced in a statement. The Beatles and Pink Floyd have formerly been celebrated with a stamp issue, it said.

The 10 stamps featuring manuscript covers as good as Bowie behaving live will go on sale from Mar 14, 50 years given a Londoner expelled his initial manuscript and in a year that he would have incited 70.

Six of a stamps bear images of manuscript covers for Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Heroes, Let’s Dance, Earthling and Blackstar, that was expelled only days before Bowie’s genocide during a age of 69 from cancer in Jan 2016.

The other 4 stamps uncover a cocktail chameleon on debate over a years, with cinema of him behaving during a Ziggy Stardust debate in 1972, a Stage debate in 1978, a Serious Moonlight debate in 1983 and A Reality debate in 2004.

Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below. 

