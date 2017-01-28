David Bowie appears on British postage stamps

Thousands of tickets have already been sole for a US exhibit, that will be using during a Museum of Contemporary Art from Sep 23 compartment Jan 4. PHOTO: REUTERS
David Bowie is to seem on a operation of British postage stamps as a reverence to a musician who died final year, a postal use has announced, reported Reuters.
“This is a initial time Royal Mail has dedicated an whole stamp emanate to an particular song artist or informative figure,” a association pronounced in a statement. The Beatles and Pink Floyd have formerly been celebrated with a stamp issue, it said.
The 10 stamps featuring manuscript covers as good as Bowie behaving live will go on sale from Mar 14, 50 years given a Londoner expelled his initial manuscript and in a year that he would have incited 70.
Six of a stamps bear images of manuscript covers for Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Heroes, Let’s Dance, Earthling and Blackstar, that was expelled only days before Bowie’s genocide during a age of 69 from cancer in Jan 2016.
The other 4 stamps uncover a cocktail chameleon on debate over a years, with cinema of him behaving during a Ziggy Stardust debate in 1972, a Stage debate in 1978, a Serious Moonlight debate in 1983 and A Reality debate in 2004.
