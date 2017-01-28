Saturday , 28 January 2017
'Behind Enemy Lines' to get TV reboot

'Behind Enemy Lines' to get TV reboot
If we are a fan of Fox’s 2001 fight play Behind Enemy Lines, this one’s for you. The epic Owen Wilson and Gene Hackman-starrer will shortly be removing a really possess radio reboot, reported Variety.

Fox has systematic a commander for a code new series, loosely formed on Behind Enemy Lines and described it as a “military soap thriller.” The story will reportedly follow a organisation of American soldiers who find themselves stranded in their enemies’ domain – or literally, behind rivalry lines. It will see margin soldiers, officers and use group and women on an aircraft conduit and comprehension officers in a American collateral Washington DC, operative to move a trapped soldiers home but most hullabaloo.

Brexit personality Farage to join Fox News

The hour-long commander has been penned 24: Legacy writer Nikki Toscano. Twentieth Century Fox Television will be producing a episode, along with Temple Hill and Davis Entertainment.

Interestingly, Fox seems really penetrating on reboots of late. This deteriorate alone, a network has brought behind 24: Legacy, Prison Break and The Exorcist. Behind Enemy Lines is a third in Fox’s gold of pilots, with post-apocalyptic vampire play The Passage and an X-Men part also in a pipeline.

In a margin of comedies, Fox has taken adult pilots for Ghosted, Linda from HR and Thin Ice.

Have something to supplement to this story? Share it in a comments below.

