Saturday , 28 January 2017
Orient Group acquires Pakistani IoT startup Smart Devices

Posted date : January 28, 2017
CEO Smart Devices Abdul Ghaffar speaks during a event. PHOTO: SMARTDEVICES

Smart Devices, a Pakistani startup to occupy IoT (Internet of Things) systems, has been acquired by BlueEast Private Limited, an RD wing of Orient Group.

The deal, that was reached after many deliberation, was sealed by a BlueEast Director Adul Rehman Talat and Smart Devices CEO Abdul Ghaffar.

Speaking during a arise Director Sales and Marketing Abdul Rehman Talat said, “We have been monitoring Smart Devices for about a year. They have been but a doubt been a many earnest startup in IOT, in Pakistan,” adding that a startup is a usually internal association that has a finished product and shares their prophesy of a ‘connected Pakistan’.

This Pakistani startup offers solutions to differently-abled people

Smart Devices enables people to control home appliances from their smartphones and computers. It offers electronic inclination featuring WiFi functionality to reinstate a required block and hollow set up.

The startup has also dedicated Android and Chrome apps as good as a cloud service, permitting a products to be in sync with opposite devices. They have also integrated their inclination with third-party product like Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple Watch.

The start-up was nominated for a World Summit Award (WSA) this year and went on to win a initial ever IoT endowment in a Smart Home Category during Telenor’s IoT expo.

10 Pakistani startups that done a symbol in 2016

Commenting on a country’s flourishing startup environment, Ghaffar said, “Smart Devices merger is a initial of a kind in a segment and with an industrial hulk like Orient appropriation it, this proves Pakistan is prepared for allege tech like IoT. we consider it’s high time for IoT players to work together and emanate a improved and common ecosystem.”

Prior to their acquisition, Smart Devices was incubated during Plan9 – PITB’s Tech Incubator and afterwards accelerated during PlanX – Pakistan’s largest record accelerator.

