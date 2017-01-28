Saturday , 28 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » US rights groups record lawsuit over Trump sequence restraint refugees

US rights groups record lawsuit over Trump sequence restraint refugees

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 28, 2017 In Showbiz 0
US rights groups record lawsuit over Trump sequence restraint refugees
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Area Muslims and internal immigration activists attend in a request and convene opposite President Donald Trump's immigration policies on Jan 27, 2017 in New York City. PHOTO: AFPArea Muslims and internal immigration activists attend in a request and convene opposite President Donald Trump's immigration policies on Jan 27, 2017 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP

Area Muslims and internal immigration activists attend in a request and convene opposite President Donald Trump’s immigration policies on Jan 27, 2017 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP

NEW YORK: US rights groups filed a authorised plea Saturday to President Donald Trump’s sequence crude a attainment of refugees and travelers from 7 Muslim countries.

The fit was filed by a American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy groups after dual Iraqi group were incarcerated Friday night during John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. It seeks their recover on drift of wrong detention.

The groups asked that a plea be given category movement standing so they can paint all refugees and travelers hold adult since of Trump’s executive sequence on Friday.

Five Iraqis, one Yemeni barred from Cairo-New York moody after Trump ban

The New York Times reported that airfield authorities started detaining travelers as early as Friday night.

It pronounced one of a Iraqi group hold in New York had worked for a US supervision in Iraq for 10 years and a other was entrance to America to join his wife, who had worked for a US contractor.

The Times quoted their lawyers as observant both group had current visas to transport to a United States.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

We skip you: Giles Clarke tells Pakistan
Parnell, Tahir gleam as South Africa vanquish Sri Lanka
UAE says it broken Iranian-built worker in Yemen
US rights groups record lawsuit over Trump sequence restraint refugees
Cinema owners fear waste as Raees leaks on cable, Facebook
Orient Group acquires Pakistani IoT startup Smart Devices
Lack of finances thwarting Abbas’ Olympic dreams
New Zealand demeanour for payback opposite Australia
PCB needs to husband Babar Azam to save him from vanishing away
Pictures of a day: Jan 28, 2017
Zuckerberg hurdles Trump over immigration, impassioned vetting order
Britain’s May in Turkey to find stronger ties after Brexit vote

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions