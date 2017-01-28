Saturday , 28 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Trump attacks media again in early morning Twitter blast

Trump attacks media again in early morning Twitter blast

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 28, 2017 In Sports 0
Trump attacks media again in early morning Twitter blast
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

President Donald Trump pounded dual vital US newspapers in a Twitter blast on a bustling Saturday when he was scheduled to pronounce with 5 universe leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Trump criticized The New York Times and The Washington Post as being prejudiced in a array of tweets that featured several typos. The reason for a early morning assault was not immediately clear.

Trump was scheduled to pronounce during a day with Putin and a leaders of Japan, Germany, France and Australia.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/825328817833123840https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/825329757646618624https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/825331665509691393

Rather than residence what he did in his fast-paced initial week in power, or ready for a mad day ahead, Trump laid into dual of a many prestigious US dailies.

Pakistan not among countries to face visa ban: Trump

He has done a robe of aggressive a media, that he accuses of treating him unfairly.

Trump wrote Saturday that a dual papers “got me wrong right from a commencement and still have not altered course, and never will. DISHONEST.

“The unwell @nytimes has been wrong about me from a really beginning. Said we would remove a primaries, afterwards a ubiquitous election. FAKE NEWS!,” he added.

Twitter is one of Trump’s elite conduits for communication. He has some-more than 22.5 million supporters on a messaging platform.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

No time to emanate walls between nations: Iran’s Rouhani
Trump attacks media again in early morning Twitter blast
Iran to anathema Americans from entering a nation over Trump’s order
Big Bash League: Scorchers whip Sixers to lift third crown
German officials reject passionate abuses during training centre
Green label holders enclosed in Trump ban: Homeland Security
We skip you: Giles Clarke tells Pakistan
Parnell, Tahir gleam as South Africa vanquish Sri Lanka
UAE says it broken Iranian-built worker in Yemen
US rights groups record lawsuit over Trump sequence restraint refugees
Cinema owners fear waste as Raees leaks on cable, Facebook
Orient Group acquires Pakistani IoT startup Smart Devices

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions