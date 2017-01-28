President Donald Trump pounded dual vital US newspapers in a Twitter blast on a bustling Saturday when he was scheduled to pronounce with 5 universe leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Trump criticized The New York Times and The Washington Post as being prejudiced in a array of tweets that featured several typos. The reason for a early morning assault was not immediately clear.
Trump was scheduled to pronounce during a day with Putin and a leaders of Japan, Germany, France and Australia.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/825328817833123840https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/825329757646618624https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/825331665509691393
Rather than residence what he did in his fast-paced initial week in power, or ready for a mad day ahead, Trump laid into dual of a many prestigious US dailies.
He has done a robe of aggressive a media, that he accuses of treating him unfairly.
Trump wrote Saturday that a dual papers “got me wrong right from a commencement and still have not altered course, and never will. DISHONEST.
“The unwell @nytimes has been wrong about me from a really beginning. Said we would remove a primaries, afterwards a ubiquitous election. FAKE NEWS!,” he added.
Twitter is one of Trump’s elite conduits for communication. He has some-more than 22.5 million supporters on a messaging platform.
January 28, 2017
Trump attacks media again in early morning Twitter blast
