Parnell, Tahir gleam as South Africa vanquish Sri Lanka

CAPE TOWN: Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took 3 wickets any as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket feat over Sri Lanka in a initial one-day general in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

South Africa won a toss and inaugurated to bowl, restricting a tourists to 181 all out in 48.3 overs on a delayed wicket.

The home side never looked uneasy in their reply, reaching their aim with 94 balls remaining to take a 1-0 lead in a five-match series.

Sri Lanka jolt South Africa to explain T20I series

Kusal Mendis (62) supposing sole insurgency for Sri Lanka, who were rocked by dual early strikes from left-arm seamer Parnell (3-48), before leg-spinner Tahir (3-26) ripped by their middle-order.

The furloughed side managed only 18 bounds as South Africa bowled a parsimonious line with all-rounder Chris Morris (2-29) considerable on his lapse from damage carrying final played in June.

Quinton de Kock (34) and Hashim Amla (57) put on 71 for a initial wicket in South Africa’s reply, before a former offering a elementary locate to Sandun Weerakkody during cover off a bowling of Lakshan Sandakan.

ICC reprimands Tahir for Junaid Jamshed t-shirt

Amla posted his 31st ODI half-century before he was held and bowled by Asela Gunaratne, dismantled by a miss of gait in a representation as he got his timing wrong.

But Faf du Plessis (55 not out) and AB de Villiers (30 not out) directed South Africa home with ease.

For skipper De Villiers it was a jubilant lapse in his initial ODI for 7 months carrying been sidelined by an bend injury.

India issues visa to Pakistan Blind Cricket Team

South Africa have now won their final 7 ODI matches carrying whitewashed Australia 5-0 during home in October.

The second compare of a array opposite Sri Lanka is in Durban on Wednesday.

