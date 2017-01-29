DERA GHAZI KHAN: MPhil scholars of a private educational hospital staged a criticism proof and sit-in on Saturday in front of a chateau of a internal MNA for non-issuance of their MPhil degrees.
The protesters pronounced they have worked tough to finish their MPhil though now a institute, run by MNA Dr Hafiz Abdul Karim, has refused to emanate degrees to them. They also purported that National College of Business Administration and Economics, Lahore and Government College University, Faisalabad have refused to recognize a certificates released a hospital where they finished their MPhil.
The protesters, who learn during opposite institutes in Dera Ghazi Khan, pronounced they paid outrageous price to acquire their MPhil though a hospital did not emanate any grade to them even after a thoroughfare of dual years. The protesters demanded of a preparation method to take notice of a situation.
Meanwhile, administration bureau of a hospital pronounced those who were protesting for degrees, never submitted their theses for MPhil. That is because they have not been released any degree.
Later, Dr Karim met with a protestors and positive them that he would get a emanate solve with a assistance of Punjab Governor Raqifue Rajwana.
Demonstration: MPhil scholars criticism opposite non-issuance of degrees
Female students theatre a sit-in. PHOTO: EXPRESS
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 29th, 2017.
