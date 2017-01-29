Sunday , 29 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Demonstration: MPhil scholars criticism opposite non-issuance of degrees

Demonstration: MPhil scholars criticism opposite non-issuance of degrees

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 29, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Demonstration: MPhil scholars criticism opposite non-issuance of degrees
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Female students theatre a sit-in. PHOTO: EXPRESSFemale students theatre a sit-in. PHOTO: EXPRESS

Female students theatre a sit-in. PHOTO: EXPRESS

DERA GHAZI KHAN: MPhil scholars of a private educational hospital staged a criticism proof and sit-in on Saturday in front of a chateau of a internal MNA for non-issuance of their MPhil degrees.

The protesters pronounced they have worked tough to finish their MPhil though now a institute, run by MNA Dr Hafiz Abdul Karim, has refused to emanate degrees to them. They also purported that National College of Business Administration and Economics, Lahore and Government College University, Faisalabad have refused to recognize a certificates released a hospital where they finished their MPhil.

The protesters, who learn during opposite institutes in Dera Ghazi Khan, pronounced they paid outrageous price to acquire their MPhil though a hospital did not emanate any grade to them even after a thoroughfare of dual years. The protesters demanded of a preparation method to take notice of a situation.

Meanwhile, administration bureau of a hospital pronounced those who were protesting for degrees, never submitted their theses for MPhil. That is because they have not been released any degree.

Later, Dr Karim met with a protestors and positive them that he would get a emanate solve with a assistance of Punjab Governor Raqifue Rajwana.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 29th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Unhygienic products PFA clamps down on shops
Murdered: Police detain male for drowning daughter
Demonstration: MPhil scholars criticism opposite non-issuance of degrees
Bilateral trade: Afghan envoy, CM plead cooperation
Wooing electorate LHCBA choosing debate in full swing
Delaying initial aid: Inquiry starts over student’s genocide during Faisalabad college
Cosmopolitan effect: Knowledge Park to attract general universities
No time to emanate walls between nations: Iran’s Rouhani
Trump attacks media again in early morning Twitter blast
Iran to anathema Americans from entering a nation over Trump’s order
Big Bash League: Scorchers whip Sixers to lift third crown
German officials reject passionate abuses during training centre

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions