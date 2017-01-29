Sanitary jobs: Waste organisation indicted of discrimination

FAISALABAD: The Commission for Justices and Peace (NCJP) has strongly cursed an announcement by a Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) for spotless staff in a city.
The FWMC announcement sparked annoy over commanding condition that possibilities “must be from Faisalabad, healthy and non-Muslims”.
In a matter released on Saturday a NCJP termed a FWMC announcement as “blatant taste opposite a minorities”.
“The announcement is formed on taste opposite minorities. It is an try to order multitude into segments and foster a idea that minorities and non-Muslims are second-class citizens,” NCJP matter said.
“This kind of attitude, is a sum defilement of Article 27 of a Constitution, that says: ‘No citizen differently competent for appointment in a use of Pakistan shall be discriminated opposite in honour of any such appointment on a belligerent usually of race, religion, caste, sex, chateau or place of birth’,” it said.
The matter forked out that “this is not a initial time, when privately non-Muslims are invited to request for spotless jobs”.
Similar announcement sparked indignation when conduct of Multan District Health Bureau announced that usually non-Muslims will perform sanitation work in internal hospitals and farming health facilities.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 29th, 2017.
