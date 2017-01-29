Sunday , 29 January 2017
January 29, 2017
SHAKARGARH: Police have arrested a mentally inconstant male for murdering his daughter by drowning her in a tide and perplexing to kill his other teenager girl.

Police pronounced Amjad Mahmood took his daughters – seven-year-old Maryam and 11-year-old Zainab – out on his motorcycle for giving them a burger treat.

When a male did not lapse home for several hours, his mother along with her brothers started acid for her daughters and husband.

Amjad was speckled drowning his daughters in a Behi nullah, according to police.

The family rushed to a mark and pulled out a dual girls though one of them, Maryam, had already died. The second lady was taken to a sanatorium in Lahore in unsafe condition.

SHO Shoaib Kamran pronounced military have arrested indicted Amjad, who was not fast mentally since he had perceived an damage to a conduct some time ago.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 29th, 2017.

