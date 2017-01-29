Warming up: Trouble brews as PU teachers’ elections near

Sunday , 29 January 2017
Posted date : January 29, 2017
LAHORE: A teachers’ organisation of a Punjab University has warned a newly commissioned vice-chancellor of a varsity to ready for a misfortune if decisions are not taken on merit.

In a matter released on Friday, a Teachers Front (TF) warned PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar a Academic Staff Association (ASA) would mount opposite him if he does not exercise consequence process as betrothed for a gratification of a teachers community.

Over 200 members of a TF collected during a Alraazi Hall during PU’s New Campus to get nominations for a possibilities of ASA elections 2017 scheduled on Feb 16.

Deans of opposite faculties and heads of opposite departments, including Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Prof Dr Fakharul Haq Noori, Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhtar, ASA President Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Secretary Dr Mahboob Hussain and all office-bearers and executive members were present.

ASA Secretary Dr Mahboob highlighted a opening of a organisation over a past dual tenures.  He combined a ASA had ensured residential comforts for teachers in a form of new flats besides starting a plan of PU Housing Society Town-III.

ASA President Dr Sajid claimed a tiny organisation of teachers led by PU’s College of Information Technology Principal Dr Mansoor Sarwar was pressuring a new VC for ‘revenge politics’ on a campus.

“If a vice-chancellor does not work on consequence and promotes a bulletin of a vigour group, a ASA will mount opposite him. Otherwise, we will support his policies,” he added.

Dr Mahboob pronounced a TF was opposite Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba’s hooliganism on a campus as it had always worked for a graduation of pacific educational atmosphere.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 29th, 2017.


