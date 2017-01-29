Sunday , 29 January 2017
Wooing electorate LHCBA choosing debate in full swing

Wooing electorate LHCBA choosing debate in full swing
LAHORE: With a elections of Lahore High Court Bar Association reduction than a month away, determined possibilities have started courtship electorate by opposite ways.

While some contestants are organising tea parties, others have started distributing their rudimentary cards during a premises of a LHCBA. The elections for a 2017-18 tenure are scheduled for Feb 25.

Recently, Irfan Nasir Cheema – a favourite for a post of LHCBA secretary – organized a singular entertainment by entertainment a ‘badgers’ ceremony’. The eventuality resulted in some-more than 300 of his supporters wearing badges on their chests. These electorate also affianced to campaign, opinion and support him in a elections.

No such rite has ever taken place for such elections, that are eminent for possibilities throwing intemperate luncheons to benefit a electorate support.

Talking to The Express Tribune, Irfan pronounced that by displaying his badges, these 300 of his electorate have affianced and plainly announced that other possibilities should not to ask them for votes.

“These supporters will not usually opinion though also support and debate for him,” he added.

For a LHCBA elections, Advocate Raja Javed Iqbal has been nominated as a choosing commissioner. The choosing would be organized around biometric voting complement like a prior year.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 29th, 2017.

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

