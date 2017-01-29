Sunday , 29 January 2017
Unhygienic products PFA clamps down on shops

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed excellent value thousands of rupees over a past few days and hermetic several food outlets offered poor or unsanitary equipment in opposite districts of a province.

The management in a ongoing campaign, a Healthy Punjab Programme, rejected over 3,000 kilograms of harmful duck beef from Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi districts. PFA food reserve officers seized around 2,450 kilograms of seared duck beef from Faisalabad, followed by 450 kilograms from Multan, 380 kilograms from Rawalpindi and 140 kilograms from Gujranwala. During a inspection, PFA officials checked 288 shops and released warning notices to 212 of them for not regulating a cone complement to massacre birds hygienically.

In Sahiwal district, PFA officials temporarily sealed down a prolongation of Fresco Dairy Point over hygiene concerns. The dairy association was regulating unwashed machines to remove cream from divert before offered it to a market.  The management systematic a dairy association to urge cleanliness arrangements before restoring prolongation operations. PFA food reserve officers also rejected 200 maunds of poor spices after sealing dual units.

Action was also taken by PFA officials in Gujranwala, Gulberg Town, Data Gunj Buksh Town and Shalimar Town. The cupboard cabinet had already given a go forward to enhance food operations to other districts.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 29th, 2017.

