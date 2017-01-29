Sunday , 29 January 2017
A cry for justice: Father of burnt lassie pins hopes on SC

A cry for justice: Father of burnt lassie pins hopes on SC
LAHORE: The father of a teenager maid, whose hands were burnt by her employer in a Defence area of a city, has pinned all hopes on a Supreme Court of Pakistan for justice.

Khalid Hussain claimed he withdrew a box opposite his daughter’s woe due to “pressure” from a accused. The box had been filed by Ghalib, a girl’s uncle, during a Defence B military hire on Dec 20, 2016. The lady was reportedly punished in such a heartless demeanour for violation a windowpane. Police also allegedly lucky a think and asked a family to repel a complaint.

“We are bad people and had no other choice. So we took a box behind and returned to a village.”  He complained that financially disadvantaged people are occasionally listened in this country. “This is a normal and it is common.” However, when a Supreme Court of Pakistan took note of a matter, a military celebration visited their encampment and brought both him and a nine-year-old lady behind to a city.

When contacted, Sub-Inspector Akram refused to comment. Ziaul Haq, who was SHO during that time and dangling from his assign dual weeks ago, denied a allegation. He forked out that a father of a plant is a one who withdrew a case.

The central removed that Ghalib Hussain, a uncle of a victim, had come during midnight on a day he filed a application.

He pronounced they were asked to lapse on a subsequent day for a medical examination. The former SHO pronounced a lady and her uncle arrived late on a subsequent day, ensuing in a hearing move behind for dual days. Meanwhile, Khalid Hussain reached a military hire to repel a case.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan took notice of a occurrence and asked a Punjab IGP to contention a news on a matter.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 29th, 2017.

