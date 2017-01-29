LAHORE: The father of a teenager maid, whose hands were burnt by her employer in a Defence area of a city, has pinned all hopes on a Supreme Court of Pakistan for justice.
Khalid Hussain claimed he withdrew a box opposite his daughter’s woe due to “pressure” from a accused. The box had been filed by Ghalib, a girl’s uncle, during a Defence B military hire on Dec 20, 2016. The lady was reportedly punished in such a heartless demeanour for violation a windowpane. Police also allegedly lucky a think and asked a family to repel a complaint.
“We are bad people and had no other choice. So we took a box behind and returned to a village.” He complained that financially disadvantaged people are occasionally listened in this country. “This is a normal and it is common.” However, when a Supreme Court of Pakistan took note of a matter, a military celebration visited their encampment and brought both him and a nine-year-old lady behind to a city.
When contacted, Sub-Inspector Akram refused to comment. Ziaul Haq, who was SHO during that time and dangling from his assign dual weeks ago, denied a allegation. He forked out that a father of a plant is a one who withdrew a case.
The central removed that Ghalib Hussain, a uncle of a victim, had come during midnight on a day he filed a application.
He pronounced they were asked to lapse on a subsequent day for a medical examination. The former SHO pronounced a lady and her uncle arrived late on a subsequent day, ensuing in a hearing move behind for dual days. Meanwhile, Khalid Hussain reached a military hire to repel a case.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan took notice of a occurrence and asked a Punjab IGP to contention a news on a matter.
A cry for justice: Father of burnt lassie pins hopes on SC
LAHORE: The father of a teenager maid, whose hands were burnt by her employer in a Defence area of a city, has pinned all hopes on a Supreme Court of Pakistan for justice.
Khalid Hussain claimed he withdrew a box opposite his daughter’s woe due to “pressure” from a accused. The box had been filed by Ghalib, a girl’s uncle, during a Defence B military hire on Dec 20, 2016. The lady was reportedly punished in such a heartless demeanour for violation a windowpane. Police also allegedly lucky a think and asked a family to repel a complaint.
“We are bad people and had no other choice. So we took a box behind and returned to a village.” He complained that financially disadvantaged people are occasionally listened in this country. “This is a normal and it is common.” However, when a Supreme Court of Pakistan took note of a matter, a military celebration visited their encampment and brought both him and a nine-year-old lady behind to a city.
When contacted, Sub-Inspector Akram refused to comment. Ziaul Haq, who was SHO during that time and dangling from his assign dual weeks ago, denied a allegation. He forked out that a father of a plant is a one who withdrew a case.
The central removed that Ghalib Hussain, a uncle of a victim, had come during midnight on a day he filed a application.
He pronounced they were asked to lapse on a subsequent day for a medical examination. The former SHO pronounced a lady and her uncle arrived late on a subsequent day, ensuing in a hearing move behind for dual days. Meanwhile, Khalid Hussain reached a military hire to repel a case.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan took notice of a occurrence and asked a Punjab IGP to contention a news on a matter.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 29th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Unhygienic products PFA clamps down on shops
January 29, 2017
Wooing electorate LHCBA choosing debate in full ...
January 29, 2017
No time to emanate walls between nations: ...
January 28, 2017
Big Bash League: Scorchers whip Sixers to ...
January 28, 2017