Wenger hails Welbeck as Arsenal trounce Saints in FA Cup

Wenger says he didn’t design Welbeck to be during such a high level. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised a mental strength and resilience of Danny Welbeck after a England brazen scored twice on his initial start given pang a critical knee damage in May during a 5-0 FA Cup thrashing of Southampton.
Welbeck followed his first-half double during St Mary’s on Saturday with an support for former Saints star Theo Walcott, who finished his hat-trick in a second half of a gentle fourth-round win for a Gunners over their Premier League rivals.
Wenger was agreeably astounded by a arrangement of former Manchester United striker Welbeck, creation his initial start given a 2-2 pull divided to Manchester City in May.
“I didn’t design him to be during that level,” pronounced maestro French manager Wenger. “I knew that he had worked really tough though we never know how most potency there could be to send that into a rival game.
“So it was good to see that he hasn’t mislaid his runs or his finishing and shows as good that when we are means to channel that violence during not personification into efficiency, that’s a special guy.”
Wenger added: “You have always dual fears, a initial is that it takes him too prolonged to get his decision-making (back) and secondly that a actor is frightened to go into any contact. So when he done a runs and was fighting with a defender, that was a really critical impulse for me.”
The damage had been Welbeck’s second inspiring a same knee given fasten Arsenal in 2014 and Wenger was relieved a actor had not shown any psychological ill-effects.
“He worked really hard,” Wenger pronounced of a 26-year-old Welbeck. “He went by some moments of really low violence when he had a reversal and we had to go in again in a knee, when we are a veteran football actor that is really difficult. But after a initial violence he worked even harder.
“He is rarely reputable inside a bar since he has shown so most loyalty and never moaned. He has worked really tough and everybody is gay for him.”
But even Wenger had his doubts over either Welbeck would come behind a second time. “You consternation and we wondered,” he admitted.
The widespread altogether arrangement of his team, that featured enlivening performances from Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in midfield, meant Wenger could relax in a directors’ box during a initial diversion of his four-match touchline anathema for pulling fourth central Anthony Taylor during a 2-1 joining feat over Burnley on Jan 22.
“Yes, it was pleasing to watch,” he said. “We had away clever performances, and collectively as well. It was a good event to see some players who came behind like Welbeck and see some immature players in midfield who did really well.”
Both managers had done 10 changes to a teams that had played their prior matches though Saints’ immature side was no compare for Arsenal’s some-more gifted XI.
But with his side reaching a Wembley final by violence Liverpool in a final 4 of a League Cup during Anfield in midweek, Southampton manager Claude Puel insisted he had small choice over his group selection.
“It was formidable today,” pronounced Puel, a former dependent of compatriot Wenger. “At a start a players were shaken and each conditions was difficult,” a Frenchman added.
“The second half was improved though though reward.
“Before a diversion we had 9 players not accessible and to play always a same players is not possible.
“Of march I’m unhappy for a immature players, though it’s a good doctrine for a future.”
