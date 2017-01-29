US tech leaders sound alarm over Trump immigration order

Google CEO Sundar Pichai gestures as he addresses a news discussion in New Delhi, India Dec 16, 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS
The US record industry, a vital employer of unfamiliar workers, strike behind on Saturday during President Donald Trump’s remarkable executive sequence on immigration, with some leaders job it incorrigible and un-American.
Trump’s sequence temporarily bars adults of 7 majority-Muslim countries from entering a United States even if they reason current visas or permanent chateau permits, a pierce that hold many companies off-guard.
Netflix Inc Chief Executive Reed Hastings called it “a unhappy week” and added: “It is time to couple arms together to strengthen American values of leisure and opportunity.”Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook sent a minute to employees observant Trump’s sequence was “not a process we support” and betrothed to assistance influenced employees.
“We have reached out to a White House to explain a disastrous outcome on a coworkers and a company,” Cook added.
Elon Musk, a South African-born owner of Tesla and SpaceX who met recently with Trump, pronounced on Twitter: “The sweeping entrance anathema on adults from certain essentially Muslim countries is not a best approach to chateau a country’s challenges.”
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said: “Not permitting countries or refugees into America is not right and we contingency mount with those who are affected.”
Airbnb will yield giveaway housing to anyone not authorised into a United States, Chesky said. Aaron Levie, a outspoken owner and CEO of online storage association Box Inc, said: “The executive sequence on immigration is incorrigible and antithetical to a values.”
Friday’s sequence could be a vital headache for tech companies, potentially withdrawal employees stranded abroad and incompetent to lapse to a United States. Alphabet Inc’s Google urgently called behind employees from abroad and told ones who competence be influenced by a anathema not to leave a United States.
CEO Sundar Pichai pronounced in an email to staff that some-more than 100 Google employees were influenced by a order, according to a Google executive.
One Google worker of Iranian nationality with authorised US residency done it behind to a United States only hours before a sequence took effect, a executive said.
“We’re endangered about a impact of this sequence and any proposals that could levy restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could emanate barriers to bringing good talent to a US,” Google pronounced in a statement.
Microsoft Corp President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith pronounced in a company-wide email posted on LinkedIn that 76 association employees were adults of a 7 countries in doubt and hold US work visas, and so were directly influenced by a order.
He pronounced a association had not dynamic how many people with immature cards, or permanent chateau status, competence be affected.
“As a company, Microsoft believes in a clever and offset high-skilled immigration system,” Smith pronounced in a post. “We trust in a significance of safeguarding legitimate and law-abiding refugees whose really lives competence be during interest in immigration proceedings.”
Uber Technologies Inc CEO Travis Kalanick, who has faced critique from some employees for participating in President Trump’s business advisory council, pronounced in a matter that a association would recompense drivers from a 7 countries who competence not be means to lapse to a United States for 3 months or more. He pronounced a association knew of about a dozen influenced employees.
“This anathema will impact many trusting people – an emanate that we will lift this entrance Friday when we go to Washington for President Trump’s initial business advisory organisation meeting,” Kalanick said.
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg pronounced in a post on Friday that was “concerned” about a sequence and uttered support for immigrants.
US tech leaders sound alarm over Trump immigration order
