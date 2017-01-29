The Vault: Mehr Aziz

The artistic conduct of Mehr Aziz Studio talks about her adore for jackets, holding us by her special, personal collection
How/when did we get meddlesome in jackets?
It’s always a onslaught to find a right tack coupler for a winter season. Everyone ends adult shopping a plain black or brownish-red jacket, meditative they can wear it with all their outfits, though we wanted to try something fun and creative. Hence, we motionless to start a line focusing on jackets.
What is your favourite coupler of your own?
A recently designed, intelligent bomber coupler is my favourite these days. It is velvet, with a deer festooned in bullion thread onto a suede patch. The leather stripes on a sleeves give it an additional oomph. It’s a really versatile piece, we can wear it to a lunch with jeans, or with relating separates for an dusk look.
Where did we get them?
Extremely learned craftsman handcraft all my jackets.
Is there any square we are emotionally trustworthy to and why?
A velvet cloak that we done for my mom is really special to me. It uses a bottle-green, velvet fabric, with authentic Kashmiri elaboration on a collar and a pockets. It creates her demeanour really intelligent and we desired creation it for her.
Share a story with us about how we acquired one of your favourite pieces:
One of my favourite designs is a laser-cut, detailed shirt. It was really sparkling to work with fabric on a CNC machine, and a formula were as perplexing as we wanted. Layering that coupler with other materials was also tricky, though we consider a outcome was extraordinary — a good brew of normal and contemporary techniques.
Is there anything on your radar that we wish to get/make in a future?
I wish to pattern jackets regulating my personal collection of feathers. we won’t share too much, as it’s a surprise! we also wish to get a ‘Bouclé Tweed Jacket’ by Chanel, as it can be styled with anything and everything. we consider the morality and femininity paint me as a person.
