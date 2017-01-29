Ancelotti endangered with ‘anxious and worried’ Bayern

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti.
BERLIN: Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti certified Bundesliga leaders looked “anxious and worried” during Saturday’s 2-1 win during relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.
“That was an critical win in a formidable game,” pronounced a Bayern manager after his side survived Werder’s second-half assault to sojourn 3 points clear. “After surrender a goal, we mislaid a figure and we were a bit concerned and worried, we have to acknowledge that. But by a end, we had a diversion underneath control. There are always problems during a season.”
This was Bayern’s seventh joining win in a quarrel — and a record 13th true feat opposite Bremen — interjection to Arjen Robben and David Alaba’s first-half goals.
But, worryingly for Ancelotti, a joining leaders mislaid their figure and restraint after Germany striker Max Kruse pulled a idea behind for Bremen on 53 minutes.
With Arsenal appearing in a Champions League final 16 in only over a fortnight, Bayern contingency improve, says captain Philipp Lahm, generally following final weekend’s quip joining win during Freiburg.
“The many critical thing is that we are winning,” pronounced Lahm. “But it is also transparent that we can — and contingency — play better.
“We have some bustling weeks entrance up, with some genuine hurdles and we have to act improved than we did in a final dual games.”
Bayern’s goal-scorer Robben was equally unimpressed. “When we go 2-0 up, it should all be over,” pronounced a Dutch veteran. “They put us underneath some-more vigour in a second-half when it should have been easier during a behind with some-more room. If we do better, it’ll be 3 or 4 nonexistence — there are a few things to improve.”
Bremen striker Kruse pronounced Werder took a root out of Freiburg’s book when they put Bayern underneath vigour before Robert Lewandowski’s goals discovered Munich final week.
“Freiburg showed that we can play opposite Bayern and when we trust yourselves, as we did in a second-half, things are possible,” pronounced Kruse, whose Bremen are 15th in a table. “If we wish to take points off Bayern, we have to play good for 90 minutes. We put in a good performance, though still took no points.”
