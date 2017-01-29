Sunday , 29 January 2017
Breakingnews
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Dera Ismail Khan military claimed on Sunday to have nabbed a 25-year-old male suspected of raping and murdering 3 minors.

Investigation Officer Sanaullah Khan Marwat told The Express Tribune that “Muhammad Bilal had been named by a relatives of an eight-year-old lady who had left from a wedding.” The physique of a defunct was recovered from a sugarcane margin dual days later. It has been sent to a sanatorium for autopsy.

Minor child raped in Mansehra, think sent on remand

Police pronounced a think had confessed to murdering a child after raping her. Officials pronounced a think had also confessed to raping another dual minors after abducting them.

On Saturday, a male suspected of raping a teenager child was arrested and sent on two-day earthy remand by a internal court. The city military pronounced that T*, 8, of Sufaida Village was personification outward his residence on Thursday when AJ*, a proprietor of Allai Tehsil in Battagram District, dragged him into some circuitously underbrush and raped him.

Minor lady subjected to rape, sodomy in Karachi: medical report

The think fled from a scene, withdrawal a child unconscious. After some time, some neighbours saw a child and sensitive his family. When a child regained consciousness, he pronounced AJ* had raped him.

The indicted was arrested while attempting to rush from a encampment and was constructed before a legal magistrate, who sent him on earthy remand for dual days for serve interrogation.

