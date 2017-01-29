Conte eyes bigger esteem after easy FA Cup win

STRONG AS EVER: Despite indiscriminate changes to a starting line-up, a opening of Conte’s group remained unblushing as they done light work of Brentford. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON: Antonio Conte praised a abyss of his Chelsea patrol after they eased into a final 16 of a FA Cup with a 4-0 win over Brentford as he told a Premier League leaders to ready for worse hurdles ahead.
Branislav Ivanovic, in what could be his final coming for a Blues if a reported pierce divided from Stamford Bridge takes place in a shutting days of a Jan send window, scored one thought and combined another in a 30-minute surrogate appearance.
By a time of Ivanovic’s 69th-minute goal, Chelsea were already 2-0 adult interjection to early first-half efforts from Willian and Pedro. Michy Batshuayi finished a scoring with a chastisement 9 mins from time.
Conte rang a changes brazen of Tuesday’s joining compare during Liverpool and a Chelsea manager said: “To win divided during Liverpool is never easy and we mislaid a diversion opposite them here.
“It will be a unequivocally tough diversion though after that it will be 15 games to a finish line and we wish to continue going this approach to keep them in a distance,” he combined of a Liverpool side who are now 10 points behind Chelsea and will go into Tuesday’s compare on a behind of being knocked out of a FA Cup by second-tier Wolves.
“They can quarrel to a end,” Italian trainer Conte insisted.
Chelsea have now won 10 unbroken home games though Pedro and Cesar Azipilicueta were a usually expected members of a Blues starting side during Anfield that featured opposite associate west London bar Brentford.
But a second fibre still valid too clever for a Championship group who had no answer to a gait and transformation of a hosts.
“The FA Cup is a good event to see a alleviation of these immature players,” pronounced Conte. “I am confident with what we saw today. For instance, to measure a thought is always critical for a forward. Michy works really tough for a team, and is improving,” he added.
Chelsea and Brentford final met in 2013 with a Blues wanting a replay during a same theatre of a FA Cup to see off a Bees.
A repeat never looked expected on Saturday. Chelsea had scored in their final 40 FA Cup ties, stretching behind to 2000, and they continued that run by Willian’s early free-kick.
Pedro struck before a mangle and afterwards Ivanovic got into a act before a Serbia defender was fouled for a chastisement converted by Batshuayi.
“I’m gratified for Ivan to measure a thought and it’s critical to weigh a lot of things,” pronounced Conte, who was decorous over Ivanovic’s future. “This deteriorate he is not personification a lot with us. It’s not easy to accept this preference though he knows a situation. He deserves good honour for his Chelsea career and he has won a lot.”
Brentford’s biggest charge now is to confirm either striker Scott Hogan is given a immature light to join West Ham.
Hogan is rated during £15m though West Ham have nonetheless to accommodate a gratefulness of associate London bar Brentford.
“I have no thought what’s function with him,” pronounced Brentford manager Dean Smith, who brought Hogan off a dais in a 64th notation opposite Chelsea. “I fear seductiveness all a time and we don’t know if his gratefulness will be met. If it’s not, afterwards he will sojourn a Brentford player.”
Chelsea togetherness impresses Conte
Conte refuses to rinse Costa's Chinese washing in public
Chelsea fans convicted for extremist act in Paris
