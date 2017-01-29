KARACHI: There is a serious necessity of gas due to that we are incompetent to wash with prohibited H2O in this winter season. Poor people are forced to squeeze gas cylinders to stay warm, that is an additional aria on their budgets. Every locality of Karachi is confronting this problem. We are struggling to turn a building nation since of such simple problems.
We have complained to gas companies though to no avail. Now, we ask a supervision to meddle in a gas predicament to promote people.
Karachi gas crisis
KARACHI: There is a serious necessity of gas due to that we are incompetent to wash with prohibited H2O in this winter season. Poor people are forced to squeeze gas cylinders to stay warm, that is an additional aria on their budgets. Every locality of Karachi is confronting this problem. We are struggling to turn a building nation since of such simple problems.
We have complained to gas companies though to no avail. Now, we ask a supervision to meddle in a gas predicament to promote people.
Syeda Maria
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 30th, 2017.
Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all a daily pieces.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
DI Khan male indicted of raping 3 ...
January 29, 2017
Ancelotti endangered with ‘anxious and worried’ Bayern
January 29, 2017
Clashes on Yemen west seashore explain over ...
January 29, 2017
US tech leaders sound alarm over Trump ...
January 29, 2017