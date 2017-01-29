Sunday , 29 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Karachi gas crisis

Karachi gas crisis

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 29, 2017 In Sports 0
Karachi gas crisis
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: There is a serious necessity of gas due to that we are incompetent to wash with prohibited H2O in this winter season. Poor people are forced to squeeze gas cylinders to stay warm, that is an additional aria on their budgets. Every locality of Karachi is confronting this problem. We are struggling to turn a building nation since of such simple problems.

We have complained to gas companies though to no avail. Now, we ask a supervision to meddle in a gas predicament to promote people.

Syeda Maria

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 30th, 2017.

Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all a daily pieces.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Some contribution to consider
Trump inhabitant security
Karachi gas crisis
All aboard
Conte eyes bigger esteem after easy FA Cup win
DI Khan male indicted of raping 3 minors nabbed
Hollywood producers name La La Land year’s best
Two ‘robbers’ tortured to genocide by host in Karachi
Ancelotti endangered with ‘anxious and worried’ Bayern
Forgotten though not forgiven: Documenting Abdus Salam
Third blank romantic found, flees nation fearing for life: family
Over 50 passed in initial US raid on Yemen underneath Trump

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions