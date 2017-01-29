Sunday , 29 January 2017
Afridi rescues prisoners

Afridi rescues prisoners
FAISALABAD: The latest feat of a Shahid Afridi Foundation to rescue 30 Pakistani prisoners incarcerated in Dubai is a miracle in a fields of charity, munificence and humanity. The adore of amiability in a clarity of caring, nourishing, developing, and enhancing what it means to be tellurian is a really eminent cause. we acknowledge a efforts by a Shahid Afridi Foundation and now pull their courtesy towards a many neglected and exposed segment of Tharparkar.

Residents face several issues due to waterborne diseases, unsound health facilities, fast and miss of simple infrastructure. There is a outrageous need of H2O for a bad people of this dull zone. The usually source of H2O for animals and humans in a dried area is tiny few ponds and wells. The miss of a consistent H2O supply army most of a internal race to live as nomads. Many NGOs are operational in a area though seem usually meddlesome in print event sessions, all a while usurpation grants from abroad. The Sindh supervision never severely paid courtesy to solve their issues. The benefaction PPP supervision has taken unsound initiatives by providing H2O filtration plants. On a contrary, a Indian supervision has assembled a 650-kilometre Rajasthan Canal complement to make a dried cultivatable and renovate a empty dried into sensuous fields. There is need to erect tiny dams, reservoirs and a waterway complement in Tharparkar. This is a formidable goal though probable and practicable for a Shahid Afridi Foundation as per their slogan, “hope-not out.”

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 30th, 2017.

