Sunday , 29 January 2017
Trump inhabitant security

Trump inhabitant security
MARDAN: This is with anxiety to US President Donald Trump’s initial step towards a inhabitant confidence of America. He has already sealed dual executive orders in a Department of Homeland Security that will impact Iraq, Iran and a few other countries. He is going to build a wall during a US limit with Mexico to stop bootleg immigrants from entering a United States. It seems in nearby destiny he might singular out and emanate visa restrictions for several Muslim countries that will lead to fear, loathing and multiplication in their possess country. This is an shocking call for all Muslim countries and should be take into care by universe organisations to stop this man.

Hassan Shakir

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 30th, 2017.

