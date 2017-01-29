KARACHI: I am essay on interest of final-year students of BA LLB (Hons), a 5 year combination grade programme instituted by Karachi University’s dependent college Sind Muslim Law College Karachi (SMLC) in 2011. SMLC certified a initial collection underneath 5 years LLB programme in 2011 though it is in a sixth year and no tyro has been awarded this grade yet. KU is loitering a examinations and formula are also being announced late. After exams, KU customarily takes between 8 and 12 months to announce a results. The final exams were hold in Nov and Dec 2015 though their formula were announced in Dec 2016.
SMLC binds a annual educational sessions from Aug to May though students are examined after roughly 8 to 10 months of their educational session. It seems there is a miss of coordination between a dual institutions. The initial collection of students was to be in this programme from 2011 to 2016. Their educational sessions during SMLC finished in May 2016 though they are still watchful for final exams. If a university embarks on a existent policy, it would take nonetheless another year to announce a results. Hence, a grade that was to be awarded in 2016 is expected to be awarded in 2018.
This check is inspiring a grades of students, as good as their destiny careers. Above all, it is wasting their changed time. Due to sum loosening and a inability of a SMLC and KU administration, trusting students are suffering. They are underneath measureless highlight since of doubt combined by SMLC and KU. The authorities endangered are requested to take suitable measures to: speed adult a hearing process, quell a opening between SMLC’s educational sessions and KU’s examinations, and make certain that formula of a final year’s students are expelled as early as probable so that they can start their veteran careers but any delay.
KU negligence
Babar Mushtaq
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 30th, 2017.
