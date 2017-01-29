New Partnerships, new opportunities

The author is a USAID Mission Director for Pakistan
A new year inspires us to both simulate on a past and to suppose new possibilities for a future. 2016 was an sparkling year for us, as we faced aged hurdles with new innovations and non-stop a new section in a longstanding partnership. Working together for scarcely 7 decades, a US and Pakistan have softened a lives of millions of Pakistanis by a common office of security, democracy, and prosperity. Among a many lessons we have schooled along a approach is that a US and Pakistan contingency daub into a intensity of communities and industries outward of normal expansion circles. As we acquire 2017, we solve to build on these new partnerships.
The office of tolerable expansion is a energetic endeavor, that final impasse from all levels of society. As a country’s domestic dynamics shift, as a economy grows or contracts, or as variable events occur, new hurdles and opportunities develop. Natural disasters direct evident service during a same impulse as long-term formulation is underway. Advances in scholarship and record beget opportunities that formerly competence have seemed unfit and informal developments mostly have implications for domestic industry. Such complexity final different and straightforwardly accessible expertise.
In response to this imperative, over a final year we have stretched a network of partners, leveraging new opportunities with a private zone to make intelligent investment decisions to emanate jobs, coax mercantile growth, and beget increase for investors. This extended purpose for a private zone demonstrates how a US and Pakistan are relocating over a normal aid-based attribute toward a some-more mature attribute that includes mutually-beneficial business opportunities.
We saw a earnest instance of a intensity of these new partnerships in a Baltoro Growth Fund, one of 3 supports combined underneath a US Agency for International Development’s Pakistan Private Investment Initiative (PPII), that announced an investment in a OBS Group, a Pakistani antidote production company. This $8 million transaction is a initial investment underneath a PPII programme and will allege a program’s idea of ancillary entrance to collateral for pivotal sectors of Pakistan’s economy while also providing larger entrance to healthcare.
We also done sparkling swell in a rendezvous with a Pakistani diaspora, who have profitable imagination and resources to deposit in their home country. In August, we sealed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent in North America (APPNA) to urge health services in Pakistan. Through this agreement, USAID will support APPNA in a sustenance of telemedicine and web-based training to health practitioners and in-person health services. In December, we launched a initial activity underneath this MOU in Gharo, Sindh, during an eye hospital specialising in preventive, antidote and surgical eye care. More than 250 patients perceived diagnosis during a event. This is usually a commencement of a partnership with APPNA and a diaspora community.
In reflecting on a past year we am unapproachable that a work has modernized Pakistan’s development, including in a pivotal sectors of energy, health, and education. Among those benefiting from a module include: Priya Rani, who finished her business grade with a Merit and Needs Based Scholarship; Shaheen Munawar, who non-stop a propagandize with a assistance of a loan from Khushalibank, a partner of a USAID-funded US-Pakistan Partnership for Access to Credit; and a PhD students roving to a US this year to work on investigate in energy, water, and agriculture.
In 2017, a US supervision will continue a work to support initiatives to urge vicious infrastructure, emanate mercantile opportunities, and pursue mercantile and domestic reforms that foster prosperity. we demeanour brazen to a work forward and a new partnerships we will favour along a way.
New Partnerships, new opportunities
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 30th, 2017.
