Fauji foods: Dairy estimate trickery inaugurated
After a year-long’s revamping and modernising a former Noon Pakistan limited, a Fauji Foods Limited’s dairy estimate trickery was inaugurated on Friday. Chairman Fauji Foods Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Nawaz inaugurated a newly revamped facility, that is a initial of a kind in Pakistan. The authority said, “It gives me good compensation that Fauji Foods follows a same core value of a Fauji Foundation – giving behind to a village – by not usually providing pursuit opportunities during a weed base turn though also giving peculiarity products to a consumer.” The CE and MD Lt Gen (retd) Haroon Aslam also spoke on a arise and highlighted a timely success of a plan that he believes would concede Fauji Foods to contest with a best general and internal food companies.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 30th, 2017.
