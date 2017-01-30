ISLAMABAD: With a event of a new ordinance, a Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is all set to reappoint Junaid Zaidi as a rector of a Comsats Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) notwithstanding antithesis from varsities’ house of governors.
Zaidi is a Founder Rector of a CIIT and has been streamer it given 2000. The new bidding will pave a approach for a hospital to get a university station and degree-awarding institute.
Since a Minister of a Science and Technology is a chancellor of a institute, hence it falls underneath a MoST. However, a purpose played by a method in a event of a ordinance, that will be discussed in a Senate station cabinet on scholarship and record subsequent week, has perturbed many.
One of a supplies of a bidding states: “The obligatory rector of a CIIT shall be a initial rector of a university.”
The sustenance is opposite a denunciation and conditions of a bidding that a house of governors of a CIIT and a Higher Education Commission had upheld and vetted.
One of a members of a house of governors, who is also from a varsity, settled that a sustenance was tantamount to bypassing a twin stakeholders. “This is astray on a partial of whosoever did this,” he added.
Till now a rector had been allocated for 4 years tenure; however, a new bidding has bound it for 5 years.
Interestingly, during a assembly of a BoG final year, a special cabinet did not approve giving another prolongation [to a rector] and motionless that “there would be no some-more extensions for a stream rector, and each other preference will be carried out by a preference committee”.
However, Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer extended his [Zaidi’s] reign compartment Mar 2017.
Interestingly, a MoST secretary, who was a chairperson of a preference board, had lucky giving a rector prolongation by a ordinance.
Zaidi’s epoch witnessed a twin grade failure that is still being listened in a Lahore High Court. The dismissal of a pro-rector Haroon Rashid was another blow to a institute.
The CIIT now has 8 campuses in 7 cities, with a tyro race of some-more than 35,000 and expertise bottom of 2,887. In further to Information Technology, a hospital offers several bachelor, master and doctoral programmes in engineering, simple sciences, government sciences and architecture.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 30th, 2017.
