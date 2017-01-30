HYDERABAD: A internal personality of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was found passed with his throat cut in Tando Muhammad Khan district on Sunday.
The physique of 30-year-old Sabir Hussain Bhutto, a former PPP work wing personality and a tellurian rights romantic who lived in Gulshan-e-Faiz Colony, that was packaged in a gunny bag, was speckled by passers-by on a bank of Phuleli waterway nearby a tabernacle of Jumman Shah. Junaid Bhutto, a hermit of a slain leader, purebred an FIR during a City military station, nominating former work wing personality Abdul Hakeem Dasti, who has been arrested, in a case. He claimed in a FIR that Dasti used to give life threats to his hermit and had also formerly attempted to kill him. In greeting to Dasti’s arrest, some people attempted to force a marketplace areas to close down.
However, a military arrested 6 persons and prevented a shutdown. Bhutto, who worked for a pesticides company, was married and a father of 3 children.
Slain: Local personality of PPP found dead
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 30th, 2017.
