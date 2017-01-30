On Saturday, a interior method changed a tip probity opposite a SHC’s Jan 19 sequence for stealing Ayyan’s name from a ECL. Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Sajid Ilyas Bhatti filed a petition on interest of a ministry, contending that while a high probity could inspect a legality of including a person’s name on ECL, extenuation accede to a indicted to go abroad was “beyond a jurisdiction” underneath essay 199(1) of a Constitution.
The petition settled that any chairman whose name had been placed on a no-fly list could usually find accede for travelling abroad from a probity in that his or her box was being tried, not from a high court.
The method also argued that arbitrate decider Naimatullah Phulpoto “relied on a opinion of Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha, and did not even plead a observations … of a other member of a dais while conflicting with his opinion.” Justice Phulpoto was allocated as a arbitrate by a SHC arch probity after Justice KK Agha supposed Ayyan’s defence while a other decider on a dais discharged it.
A etiquette probity in Nov 2015 indicted Ayyan for attempting to filch some-more than $500,000 in unfamiliar currency, to that she pleaded ‘not guilty’.
The indication was arrested on Mar 14, 2015, on charges of income laundering after etiquette officials recovered $506,000 from her luggage during Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport before she boarded a moody to Dubai. She was postulated bail in Jul final year after spending scarcely 4 months in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail — and after her legal remand was extended during slightest 16 times.
SC allows Ayyan to leave country
Supermodel Ayyan. YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB
The Supreme Court on Monday authorised supermodel Ayyan Ali to transport abroad.
Upholding Sindh High Court’s outcome to mislay a model’s name from a Exit Control List (ECL), a three-member dais headed by Justice Saqib Nisar discharged a interior ministry’s appeal.
Govt hurdles SHC sequence to mislay Ayyan from ECL
On Saturday, a interior method changed a tip probity opposite a SHC’s Jan 19 sequence for stealing Ayyan’s name from a ECL. Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Sajid Ilyas Bhatti filed a petition on interest of a ministry, contending that while a high probity could inspect a legality of including a person’s name on ECL, extenuation accede to a indicted to go abroad was “beyond a jurisdiction” underneath essay 199(1) of a Constitution.
The petition settled that any chairman whose name had been placed on a no-fly list could usually find accede for travelling abroad from a probity in that his or her box was being tried, not from a high court.
The method also argued that arbitrate decider Naimatullah Phulpoto “relied on a opinion of Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha, and did not even plead a observations … of a other member of a dais while conflicting with his opinion.” Justice Phulpoto was allocated as a arbitrate by a SHC arch probity after Justice KK Agha supposed Ayyan’s defence while a other decider on a dais discharged it.
SHC once again orders dismissal of Ayyan’s name from ECL
A etiquette probity in Nov 2015 indicted Ayyan for attempting to filch some-more than $500,000 in unfamiliar currency, to that she pleaded ‘not guilty’.
The indication was arrested on Mar 14, 2015, on charges of income laundering after etiquette officials recovered $506,000 from her luggage during Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport before she boarded a moody to Dubai. She was postulated bail in Jul final year after spending scarcely 4 months in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail — and after her legal remand was extended during slightest 16 times.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Starbucks to sinecure 10,000 refugees worldwide after ...
January 30, 2017
Kohli hails Nehra, Bumrah in series-levelling five-run ...
January 30, 2017
Sindh Folk Festival: Local singers captivate assembly ...
January 30, 2017
KCR construction: PTI final resettlement of replaced ...
January 30, 2017