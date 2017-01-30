Real extend La Liga lead with 3-0 win over Sociedad

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a idea opposite Sociedad during a Santiago Bernabeu track on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
MADRID: Real Madrid extended their La Liga lead to 4 points and still have a diversion in palm over their pretension rivals as Cristiano Ronaldo was on aim in a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad during a Santiago Bernabeu.
Earlier on Sunday, Barcelona were left to charity La Liga’s skip of idea line record as they weren’t awarded a transparent idea in a argumentative 1-1 pull during Real Betis.
However, Barca still changed adult to second on idea disproportion as Sevilla were reduced to 10 group after usually dual mins in a 3-1 better during Espanyol.
Madrid had won usually one of their prior 5 games and were dumped out of a Copa del Rey by Celta Vigo in midweek.
However, even yet 6 first-team regulars by injury, Real took a outrageous step towards a initial La Liga pretension for 5 years opposite an in-form Sociedad, who sojourn usually one indicate off a tip 4 in fifth.
“After a few formidable days we were behind to being ourselves tonight. It was a finish opening opposite a clever opponent,” pronounced Real trainer Zinedine Zidane. “We can contend it has been a good night for us since a rivals have drawn or lost.”
Mateo Kovacic non-stop a scoring with a usually genuine possibility of a first-half as he timed his late run from midfield ideally for Ronaldo’s by round and slotted low over Geronimo Rulli.
The roles were topsy-turvy 6 mins into a second-half as this time Kovacic’s pass separate a Sociedad counterclaim and Ronaldo coolly chipped a onrushing Rulli for his 20th idea of a season.
Sociedad’s ascending charge was finished unfit 15 mins from time when Inigo Martinez was sent-off for a second bookable offence.
And Alvaro Morata finished a 10 group compensate as he bulleted home Lucas Vazquez’s cranky for a third 8 mins from time.
There was distant some-more play during a Benito Villamarin as Barca were mostly outplayed by Betis, yet still felt tough finished by after arbitrate Alejandro Jose Hernandez unsuccessful to endowment them an equaliser when a round crossed a Betis line shortly after Alex Alegria’s opener 15 mins from time.
“We have to assistance a referees,” Barca trainer Luis Enrique told BeIN Sports Spain. “The record can assistance them. we contend that for all situations not usually ones that go for me, yet opposite me too.”
Luis Suarez did during slightest rescue a indicate in a failing seconds, though, as he slotted home Lionel Messi’s by round for his 21st idea of a season. However, he was reduction bargain as he claimed a round “was a metre over a line”.
The hosts dominated opening 75 mins as Dani Ceballos saw a dipping long-range bid come behind off a bar before Ruben Castro struck a post with Marc-Andre ter Stegen beaten during his nearby post.
The German goalkeeper had a impulse to forget for a opening idea as he unsuccessful to get a good tie on an attempted punch underneath vigour from dual Betis players and a round fell pleasantly for Alegria to daub home.
Conceding seemed to arise Barca from their doze and they were doubly denied by Hernandez seconds after as Neymar went down inside a area and a round ricocheted off Riza Durmisi and over his possess line notwithstanding Alissa Mandi’s best efforts.
Yet, La Liga’s refusal to exercise idea line record due to pricing fears cost Barca dearly as no idea was given.
Betis should have hermetic a 3 points when Castro pennyless transparent on idea 8 mins from time, yet Ter Stegen redeemed himself with a excellent save.
And that skip valid essential as Messi finally found a space to outing a pass by a Betis counterclaim and Suarez dispatched a round into a distant corner.
“The feeling we have is that we have won one indicate [not mislaid two],” pronounced Enrique.
There was also refereeing debate during Espanyol as Sevilla’s shot during relocating tip lasted hardly dual mins when Nico Pareja was really cruelly sent-off on tip of surrender a chastisement for a outing on Pablo Piatti.
Former Sevilla favourite Jose Antonio Reyes showed no forgiveness to his former bar as he converted from a spot, yet Stefan Jovetic leveled for a 10 group inside 20 minutes.
Reyes condemned Sevilla once some-more as his free-kick was headed home by Marc Navarro in first-half blocking time.
And Gerard Moreno hermetic a 3 points for Espanyol as this time Navarro was a retailer for his headed finish.
