Special Olympics Pakistan is dedicated to transforming a lives of children and adults with Intellectual Disabilities by a energy of sports. We yield year-round training in some-more than 10 Olympics form sports to commission and capacitate them to knowledge a fun and advantages of an thorough life.
We prognosticate a universe that is thorough for people with disabilities. To prominence a means and celebrate Kashmir Day in a demeanour unchanging to a vision, we are collaborating with Defence Housing Authority along with Lakson Investments to organize our second Unified Marathon, a initial of a kind in Pakistan.
After a success of a initial Marathon with approximately 1800 participants, including 600 participants with disabilities, we trust this Unified Marathon will emanate avenues of inclusion for people with and but disabilities. Who will run or travel alongside any other, compelling inclusion and stealing stigmas trustworthy with disability.
The marathon will take place on Feb 5, 2017, during a Moin Khan Academy/DHA Sports Complex from 7:30am-11:00am onwards.
The competition categories are 5KM, 10KM, half marathon and a new difficulty exclusively for children aged underneath 13, a 700M kid’s dash.
People can select to walk, run or finish a marathon on a circle chair.
With a final year’s marathon bringing over 1800 people including 600 persons with disabilities. This year we are awaiting over 3000 people to participate.
Lakson Investments second SOP Unified Marathon 2017
