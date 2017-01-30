“Azhar was inducted in a group directly as captain and we have always against this decision. He should have initial cumulative his place in a group and afterwards he should have been done captain. He didn’t merit to be captain,” pronounced Moin.
Moin blasts Azhar, says he doesn’t merit to be captain
PHOTO: AFP
Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan on Monday bloody ODI captain Azhar Alim observant that a 31-year-old should have initial cemented his mark in a patrol before being handed a captain’s armband.
The 45-year-old even went to a border to explain that Azhar did not merit to be Pakistan’s captain.
The Azhar Ali dilemma
“Azhar was inducted in a group directly as captain and we have always against this decision. He should have initial cumulative his place in a group and afterwards he should have been done captain. He didn’t merit to be captain,” pronounced Moin.
The Rawalpindi-born threw his weight behind a appointment of T20I captain Sarfraz Ahmed to be done captain of all 3 formats, echoing a difference of another former captain, Shahid Afridi, who had claimed that Sarfraz is prepared to lead a Men in Green in all 3 formats.
Spare a suspicion for Azhar Ali
“Sarfraz has a intensity to do good in all 3 formats as captain,” he said.
Moin offer combined that he is prepared to offer Pakistan cricket in whatever approach a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deems fit. “I am always accessible to offer a inhabitant group and am prepared to take any shortcoming given to me by a PCB,” he added.
