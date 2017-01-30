Monday , 30 January 2017
Moin blasts Azhar, says he doesn't merit to be captain

Moin blasts Azhar, says he doesn’t merit to be captain
Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan on Monday bloody ODI captain Azhar Alim observant that a 31-year-old should have initial cemented his mark in a patrol before being handed a captain’s armband.

The 45-year-old even went to a border to explain that Azhar did not merit to be Pakistan’s captain.

The Azhar Ali dilemma

“Azhar was inducted in a group directly as captain and we have always against this decision. He should have initial cumulative his place in a group and afterwards he should have been done captain. He didn’t merit to be captain,” pronounced Moin.

The Rawalpindi-born threw his weight behind a appointment of T20I captain Sarfraz Ahmed to be done captain of all 3 formats, echoing a difference of another former captain, Shahid Afridi, who had claimed that Sarfraz is prepared to lead a Men in Green in all 3 formats.

Spare a suspicion for Azhar Ali

“Sarfraz has a intensity to do good in all 3 formats as captain,” he said.

Moin offer combined that he is prepared to offer Pakistan cricket in whatever approach a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deems fit. “I am always accessible to offer a inhabitant group and am prepared to take any shortcoming given to me by a PCB,” he added.

