ISLAMABAD: Satire website Khabaristan Times has reportedly been blocked in Pakistan.
In a post on their central Facebook page, Khabaristan Times pronounced a website has been criminialized since January 25, 2017. The website is untouched and a Khabaristan Times group has not been given any central presentation per a ban.
Federal supervision officials arcane to a matter confirmed a website has been blocked. “The website has been blocked after reviewing countless complaints from both institutions and people per a content,” an central told The Express Tribune on a condition of anonymity.
“This site can’t be reached” is what one encounters on perplexing to entrance a website
Khabaristan Times is desirous by satirical US news website The Onion. With a tantalising, wholly made-up stories, they deftly shine a light on a country’s many distinguished ‘conspiracy theories’ and ‘obsessions.’
Satire site Khabaristan Times blocked in Pakistan
PHOTO: KHABARISTAN TIMES
