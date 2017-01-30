Monday , 30 January 2017
Japan's Rakuten CEO tweets Trump pierce to anathema refugees creates him cry

Japan’s Rakuten CEO tweets Trump pierce to anathema refugees creates him cry
In singular fairness for a Japanese executive, CEO Hiroshi Mikitani of e-commerce hulk Rakuten Inc cursed US President Donald Trump’s pierce to anathema entrance of refugees and people from 7 Muslim-majority countries, observant it done him yowl with sadness.

18 companies and celebrities who are observant no Trump’s Muslim transport ban

Mikitani pronounced Rakuten, that is infrequently called “Japan’s Amazon”, would offer giveaway general calls from a United States to a 7 influenced countries by a call and messaging app Viber.

Viber Media Inc, that Rakuten acquired for $900 million in 2014, had 823 million purebred users as of Sep 2016. Calls between Viber users are free, though calls to non-users or landline numbers are customarily charged.

Silicon Valley puts income and flesh into fighting Trump newcomer curbs

Trump pronounced his gauge was “not about religion” though gripping America protected from a hazard of militants.

Mikitani schooled to pronounce English during a age of 7, when his family lived in a United States while his father taught economics during Yale University, a Harvard Business School website said.

