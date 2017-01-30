They also won dual additional trophies, with 10th class Roshana Jalal bagging a Most Valued Player endowment and Coach Fatima Kiran winning a prize for Best Coach in approval of her considerable mentorship, passion and untiring efforts for a team.
SMB Fatima Jinnah crowned champions
The win finished a dream run for a SMB Fatima Jinnah Government School team, a usually supervision propagandize starring in a competition. PHOTO: PUBLICITY
KARACHI: SMB Fatima Jinnah Government Girls School, adopted by Shehzad Roy’s classification Zindagi Trust, won a Karachi United School Championship 2017, violence Lyceum 2-1 in a finals this weekend.
Sixteen of Karachi’s tip private schools, including Cedar College, Karachi Grammar School and Nixor College fielded teams in a tournament.
The win finished a dream run for a SMB Fatima Jinnah Government School team, a usually supervision propagandize starring in a competition; they had also degraded Karachi Grammar School in a semis.
Pakistan football companionship gears adult for Balochistan Cup
They also won dual additional trophies, with 10th class Roshana Jalal bagging a Most Valued Player endowment and Coach Fatima Kiran winning a prize for Best Coach in approval of her considerable mentorship, passion and untiring efforts for a team.
SMB Fatima Jinnah Government Girls School is managed by Zindagi Trust underneath their School Reform project.
One of a project’s core facilities is a clever sports module directed during introducing students to opposite sports to assistance find and file their talents and interests and rise them into well-rounded citizens.
