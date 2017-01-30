Monday , 30 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » SMB Fatima Jinnah crowned champions

SMB Fatima Jinnah crowned champions

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 30, 2017 In International 0
SMB Fatima Jinnah crowned champions
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

The win finished a dream run for a SMB Fatima Jinnah Government School team, a usually supervision propagandize starring in a competition. PHOTO: PUBLICITYThe win finished a dream run for a SMB Fatima Jinnah Government School team, a usually supervision propagandize starring in a competition. PHOTO: PUBLICITY

The win finished a dream run for a SMB Fatima Jinnah Government School team, a usually supervision propagandize starring in a competition. PHOTO: PUBLICITY

KARACHI: SMB Fatima Jinnah Government Girls School, adopted by Shehzad Roy’s classification Zindagi Trust, won a Karachi United School Championship 2017, violence Lyceum 2-1 in a finals this weekend.

Sixteen of Karachi’s tip private schools, including Cedar College, Karachi Grammar School and Nixor College fielded teams in a tournament.

The win finished a dream run for a SMB Fatima Jinnah Government School team, a usually supervision propagandize starring in a competition; they had also degraded Karachi Grammar School in a semis.

Pakistan football companionship gears adult for Balochistan Cup

They also won dual additional trophies, with 10th class Roshana Jalal bagging a Most Valued Player endowment and Coach Fatima Kiran winning a prize for Best Coach in approval of her considerable mentorship, passion and untiring efforts for a team.

SMB Fatima Jinnah Government Girls School is managed by Zindagi Trust underneath their School Reform project.

One of a project’s core facilities is a clever sports module directed during introducing students to opposite sports to assistance find and file their talents and interests and rise them into well-rounded citizens.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

SMB Fatima Jinnah crowned champions
Satire site Khabaristan Times blocked in Pakistan
Moin blasts Azhar, says he doesn’t merit to be captain
Govt doesn’t ‘own process of disappearances’, says Nisar
Indian conform week set for initial transgender model
SC allows Ayyan to leave country
US Senators McCain, Graham: Order might assistance partisan terrorists
Silicon Valley puts income and flesh into fighting Trump newcomer curbs
Starbucks to sinecure 10,000 refugees worldwide after Trump ban
Morgan calls for DRS in T20Is after India defeat
Real extend La Liga lead with 3-0 win over Sociedad
Centre, Sindh contingency repair county issues in 30 days: Kamal

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions