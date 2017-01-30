Monday , 30 January 2017
Soon after ‘praying’ for Pakistan visa ban, Imran terms Trump immigration process racist

Soon after ‘praying’ for Pakistan visa ban, Imran terms Trump immigration process racist
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf authority Imran Khan attends celebration convene in Sahiwal on Sunday, Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: PTIPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf authority Imran Khan attends celebration convene in Sahiwal on Sunday, Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: PTI

A day after Imran Khan pronounced he prayed President Donald Trump extends visa anathema to Pakistan, a Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) authority has termed a US executive sequence “racist and counterproductive”.

“Trump’s pierce on immigration, haven visas targeting Muslims is extremist counterproductive. Will also boost hatred crimes opposite Muslims in a US,” he tweeted on Monday.

In a many unconditional use of his presidential powers given holding bureau a week ago, Trump sealed an executive sequence on Friday to postponement a entrance of travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for during slightest 90 days.

I urge Trump stops giving visas to Pakistanis: Imran

The move, implemented immediately by authorities, precipitated vast protests opposite vital airports nationwide.

Imran’s remarks also drew rebuke from some buliding that noticed it as insensitive.

