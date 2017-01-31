Tuesday , 31 January 2017
Asset details: Polls physique restores PTI MNA's membership

ISLAMABAD: Election authorities on Monday easy a membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Shehryar Afridi after a cessation of some-more than 3 months.

His membership to a National Assembly was temporarily dangling for not filing item sum with a Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). His participation in a National Assembly final Thursday unprotected a miss of coordination between choosing authorities and parliament.

Afridi was seen in TV footage of scuffles between PTI and PML-N lawmakers.

The ECP had barred Shehryar Afridi from holding partial in parliament’s record on Oct 15 final year. He was among 66 National Assembly lawmakers and scores of other parliamentarians who did not contention their annual statements of resources and liabilities for a prior financial year.

Under a law, all members of council and provincial assemblies are firm to record a approved matter per his personal, spouse’s and dependents’ resources and liabilities to a ECP by Sep 30 each year.

The ECP allows a 15-day beauty duration before suspending a lawmakers’ memberships who unsuccessful to approve with authorised provisions.

Afridi claimed that he had submitted sum of his resources on Jan 2. But, a ECP contradicted his explain and settled that they perceived his sum final Friday.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 31st, 2017.

