Tuesday , 31 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Ministry defence quashed: SC allows Ayyan Ali to go abroad

Ministry defence quashed: SC allows Ayyan Ali to go abroad

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 31, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Ministry defence quashed: SC allows Ayyan Ali to go abroad
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Ayyan Ali. PHOTO: FILEAyyan Ali. PHOTO: FILE

Ayyan Ali. PHOTO: FILE

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has authorised supermodel Ayyan Ali to go abroad after quashing an interior method interest to retard any such attempt.

A three-judge dais of a peak court, headed by Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, took adult a interior ministry’s defence opposite a Sindh High Court’s Jan 19 sequence for stealing a model’s name from a Exit Control List.

The indication was arrested on Mar 14, 2015, on a charges of income laundering after etiquette officials recovered $506,000 from her luggage during a Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport before she could house a moody to Dubai.

A etiquette justice in Nov 2015 indicted Ayyan for attempting to filch out some-more than $500,000, to that she pleaded ‘not guilty’.

She was postulated bail in Jul 2015 after spending scarcely 4 months in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail — and after her legal remand was extended during slightest 16 times.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Sajid Ilyas Bhatti filed a petition on interest of a ministry, contending that while a high justice could inspect a legality of including a person’s name on a ECL, extenuation accede to a indicted to go abroad was “beyond a jurisdiction” underneath Article 199(1) of a Constitution.

The method also argued that a arbitrate judge, Naimatullah Phulpoto, “relied on a opinion of Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha, and did not even plead a observations … of a other member of a dais while conflicting with his opinion”.

During a hearing, a DAG submitted that on a Punjab government’s request, Ayyan’s name was placed on a ECL since she was allegedly concerned in a murder of questioning officer Ijaz Chaudhry, whose mother had nominated her as a accused.

The dais asked when was a FIR purebred in a murder case. The DAG replied that a box was purebred on Jun 2, 2015. Upon this, a justice also pronounced that it was a matter of regard that a review had not been finished in this matter. After conference a DAG’s arguments, a dais deserted a interior ministry’s interest and confirmed a SHC’s sequence to mislay Ayyan’s name from a ECL.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 31st, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Breach of rules: K-P govt underneath glow for ad-hoc teachers
Loose cannons: Fourth Schedulers underneath messy scrutiny
Ministry defence quashed: SC allows Ayyan Ali to go abroad
Policy statement: Hafiz Saeed placed underneath residence arrest
People’s choice, please: PkMAP-sponsored jirga rejects Fata reforms
Panamagate case: Aitzaz hopes SC will allot justice
Asset details: Polls physique restores PTI MNA’s membership
Ten-day remand: Five ZTBL officials given in NAB custody
Public-police liaisons: IGP wants military to debonair adult image
Four killed in apart incidents in Quetta
Ambiguity in speech: Opposition presses crack of payoff assign opposite PM
Proportional electoral system

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions