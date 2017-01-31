LAHORE: PPP Senator Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan on Monday pronounced letters of a Qatari family presented in a Panamagate record by a Sharif family was a admission of income laundering.
Talking to reporters during a Lahore High Court premises, he pronounced a letters could not be a justification for a income route unless banking exchange were presented before a Supreme Court.
He pronounced a responsibility to infer authorised send of income was on a Sharif family. Ahsan was of a perspective that faith on Qatari letters would open a floodgate for income launderers in a country.
To a media query, he pronounced observations of a probity in Panamagate box so distant reflected a kindly perspective towards a Sharif family. He pronounced a Supreme Court had been fluctuating favours to a Sharif family and Mian Nawaz Sharif generally in a past.
However, Barrister Ahsan hoped that a tip probity would do probity in a box and would not accept billions of rupees in cash.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 31st, 2017.
