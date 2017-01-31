Tuesday , 31 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Panamagate case: Aitzaz hopes SC will allot justice

Panamagate case: Aitzaz hopes SC will allot justice

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 31, 2017 In Sports 0
Panamagate case: Aitzaz hopes SC will allot justice
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

LAHORE: PPP Senator Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan on Monday pronounced letters of a Qatari family presented in a Panamagate record by a Sharif family was a admission of income laundering.

Talking to reporters during a Lahore High Court premises, he pronounced a letters could not be a justification for a income route unless banking exchange were presented before a Supreme Court.

He pronounced a responsibility to infer authorised send of income was on a Sharif family. Ahsan was of a perspective that faith on Qatari letters would open a floodgate for income launderers in a country.

To a media query, he pronounced observations of a probity in Panamagate box so distant reflected a kindly perspective towards a Sharif family. He pronounced a Supreme Court had been fluctuating favours to a Sharif family and Mian Nawaz Sharif generally in a past.

However, Barrister Ahsan hoped that a tip probity would do probity in a box and would not accept billions of rupees in cash.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 31st, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Breach of rules: K-P govt underneath glow for ad-hoc teachers
Loose cannons: Fourth Schedulers underneath messy scrutiny
Ministry defence quashed: SC allows Ayyan Ali to go abroad
Policy statement: Hafiz Saeed placed underneath residence arrest
People’s choice, please: PkMAP-sponsored jirga rejects Fata reforms
Panamagate case: Aitzaz hopes SC will allot justice
Asset details: Polls physique restores PTI MNA’s membership
Ten-day remand: Five ZTBL officials given in NAB custody
Public-police liaisons: IGP wants military to debonair adult image
Four killed in apart incidents in Quetta
Ambiguity in speech: Opposition presses crack of payoff assign opposite PM
Proportional electoral system

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions